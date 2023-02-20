How to store your documents on DigiLocker? Follow these steps

DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform for storing, sharing, and verifying authentic documents and certificates. An initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), it functions as a "digital document wallet" for Indian citizens.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how you can retrieve it

Available on both Android and iOS devices, the Digilocker enables users to have documents available digitally whenever they need them. It gives each account 1GB of storage space to upload scanned copies of documents. According to DigiLocker's official website, there are currently 149.34 million registered users and 5.62 billion documents have been issued.

Also Read | Unsure if you have linked your Aadhaar with PAN number? Follow these steps

Here's how you can upload your documents on the DigiLocker app:

- After downloading the app, sign in by linking your Aadhaar card to your DigiLocker account. Upload your documents or files in three simple steps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. After signing in, click the 'Upload Documents' icon on the app's top left corner.

2. On the next screen, click Upload.

3. Select the files to upload and then click Open to complete the process.

-Once uploaded, the documents will be verified by the respective agencies.

- Digilocker can currently store 300 different types of certificates and identification documents issued by various government agencies.

- The stored and verified documents are valid and acceptable as authentic under Rule 9 A of "The Information Technology (Preservation and Retention of Information by Intermediaries Providing Digital Locker Facilities) Rules, 2016".

- The maximum size of any document or file uploaded to the DigiLocker is 10 MB.

- DigiLocker works offline also after the documents are verified by the respective agencies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

-The account holder can also appoint a nominee to access the documents in the future by providing the nominee's Aadhar and mobile number.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.