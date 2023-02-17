Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how you can retrieve it

An Aadhaar card is one of the primary identity proofs offered by the Indian government to its citizens. These contain an individual's demographic and biometric data, all of which is tied to a 12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI).

Aadhaar is required for services ranging from banking to applying for an LPG cylinder. It must be linked to income tax records, bank accounts, insurance policies, and investment records like mutual funds, provident funds, and pension accounts as well.

If you have lost or misplaced your Aadhaar card, it can be retrieved through various services by UIDAI. If you don't remember your Aadhaar enrolment ID (EID), you can make a request to UIDAI to send the details to the registered mobile number. You can also reapply for the Aadhaar card through the UIDAI portal.

It is to be noted that while updating/ reapplying for the Aadhaar card, you need to produce several documents.

For proof of identity- Ration card/ passport/ PAN card/ driving licence

For proof of address- Bank account details/passbook, electricity bill, water bill, telephone bill, Property Tax receipt, Credit Card statement, etc.

Proof of Date of Birth (DOB)- Birth Certificate, Mark sheet issued by any Government Board or University, PAN card.

Retrieve Aadhaar card online:

1. Login to UIDAI official website www.uidai.gov.in .

2. Click on ‘Retrieve Lost UID/EID’ option. A new page will open.

3. Enter the required details like name, email address, and mobile number.

4. If you want to retrieve your Aadhaar number, select 'Retrieve Aadhaar Number (UID)' or if you want to retrieve your Enrollment number, select 'Retrieve Aadhaar Enrolment Number (EID)'.

5. Click on send OTP. You will get a six-digit OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP along with the security code and click submit.

6. After a successful verification, you will receive your Aadhaar number or your Enrollment number either on the email address or on the registered mobile number depending on the medium you have chosen.

Download Aadhaar card online:

If you have lost your physical Aadhaar card and know your Aadhaar number, you can download your e-Aadhaar or the digital copy of the Aadhaar card from UIDAI website.

1. Visit the official UIDAI website www.uidai.gov.in and click on 'Download Aadhaar'.

2. Enter the Aadhaar Number or, Enrolment ID, or Virtual ID.

3. Enter the captcha code and click on 'Send OTP'. A One-Time Password (OTP) would be sent to the registered mobile number.

4. Enter OTP and click on 'verify and download'.

You can also download your masked Aadhaar. It is an option that allows users to mask the Aadhaar number which replaces the first eight digits of the Aadhaar number with some characters like “xxxx-xxxx” while only the last four digits of the Aadhaar number are visible.

Retrieve Aadhaar card offline:

Follow these steps if your Aadhaar card is registered with a mobile number. You can even get a duplicate copy of your Aadhaar card by calling a toll-free number.

1. Dial UIDAI’s toll-free number 1800-180-1947 or 1947.

2. Follow the options as per the IVR and choose the option to talk to an executive.

3. Request the executive for a duplicate copy of Aadhaar Card. He/ She will ask a few questions to verify the identity. Once verified, the executive will initiate the request from his/her end.

4. A duplicate Aadhaar card will be sent to the mentioned residential address by post.

In case, your Aadhaar is not registered with the mobile number, you need to visit a nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre and request for a duplicate Aadhaar. Before heading to such a centre, ensure that you book an appointment online to save time. UIDAI provides the feature to book an appointment for Aadhaar card registration on the official website. These centres are open every day from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

1. Visit the Aadhaar enrollment centre and fill up the Aadhaar Correction form.

2. If you know your Aadhaar number or enrolment number you can request the registrar to issue a duplicate Aadhaar.

3. The executive will verify your biometrics and place a request for a duplicate Aadhaar.

4. After processing the request successfully, the Aadhaar will be sent to your registered postal address.

It is to be noted that it may take up to 90 days for the request to be processed. Meanwhile, you can check the status of your update request through the URN on UIDAI website.