Received your Aadhaar card 10 years ago? UIDAI requests you to do this

Published on Oct 12, 2022 11:31 AM IST

Those who received their Aadhaar numbers at least 10 years ago but have never updated their details, should do the needful, UIDAI has said.

Those who got their Aadhaar number 10 years ago or more, but are yet to update it, should do so immediately (Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a government body that issues Aadhaar numbers, has requested citizens who received their Aadhaar cards at least 10 years ago but have never updated their details, to do the needful.

“You can easily Update Demographic Details (Name, DoB, Gender, Address) online. To update online, click: myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in,” UIDAI said in a tweet on October 10.

“Did you get your Aadhaar issued 10 years ago and never got it updated? Updated Aadhaar helps in facilitating ease of living,” UIDAI also said. However, it did not clarify whether doing so is mandatory.

Also, the details can be changed offline by visiting an Aadhaar centre. Additionally, identification and residence proof documents will be updated only on payment of the requisite fee.

What is Aadhaar?

It is a 12-digit unique identification number that can be obtained voluntarily by citizens of India; the facility was launched in January 2009 with the establishment of the UIDAI. A non-resident Indian (NRI), whether adult or minor, and holding a valid Indian passport, can also apply for this unique ID.

Aadhaar establishes identification through the iris, fingerprint and photographs. Over the years, it has become arguably the most important identification document. The number is used in different government schemes and services.

(With PTI inputs)

uidai aadhaar card
