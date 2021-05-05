How to take care at home if suspecting or tested Covid-19

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, a large number of infected patients are under home isolation as they do not need hospitalisation. Here are some dos and don’ts for those recuperating at home:

Dos

Stay home; sanitise hands; isolate and take rest

All family members should wear masks

Cross-ventilation in rooms – open windows

Monitor

Body temperature (4 hourly )

Oxygen saturation (by oximeter 4 hourly)

*Asymptomatic family members exposed to symptomatic cases should monitor their health and get tested if symptoms appear

Don’ts

Do not use remdesivir in home care setting

Do not use nebuliser for budesonide

Do not use oxygen cylinder without advise of medical practitioner

Treatment

Drink water, soups, juice, cocoanut water

Lie on your chest and breathe deeply to improve oxygenation

Paracetamol at 6 hours interval and cough syrup, if required

Multivitamins and mineral

Steam inhalation and/or warm water gargle thrice a day

Treatment with the following as advised by your doctor

Budesonide via Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)/Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)– only if symptoms persist beyond 5 days

Ivermectin/Hydroxychloroquine

Low dose steroid if symptoms persist for more than 7 days (only on advice of your doctor)

Antibiotics (as prescribed)

Seek treatment if any of the following appears

Oxygen saturation ≤ 93%; breathlessness or dizziness

Suspect Covid-19 If you have any of the following:

Fever, cough, headache, sore throat, bodyache, breathlessness, recent loss of smell, recent loss of taste

Source: Ministry of health and family welfare