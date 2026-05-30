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HP govt to make dope test mandatory for individuals joining government jobs

HP govt to make dope test mandatory for individuals joining government jobs

Published on: May 30, 2026 01:34 pm IST
PTI |
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Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed all government departments to issue necessary instructions to make dope testing mandatory for the individuals before they join government service, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

HP govt to make dope test mandatory for individuals joining government jobs

Chairing a meeting of administrative secretaries, Sukhu said protecting the youth from the menace of drug abuse remains a top priority for the state government.

The chief minister sought details of action taken against government employees found involved in trafficking of 'chitta' and said the state government had launched a mass movement against drugs while taking stringent action against the drug mafia.

On May 11, the government had directed officials to take action against 123 government employees found involved in drug-related activities. Of them 31 employees including 21 from police department had already been dismissed from service.

The chief minster also asked departments to provide complete details of applicants seeking employment on compassionate grounds so the state government can take an appropriate decision on pending cases.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
shimla himachal pradesh sukhvinder singh sukhu
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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