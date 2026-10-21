HT Evening Brief Oct 21: Grap 1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI turns ‘poor’; Rubio reaffirms US commitment to India ties

Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.

Grap 1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI enters 'poor' category day after Dussehra

CAQM notified the implementation of actions under Stage I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap 1) in Delhi-NCR.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday notified the implementation of actions under Stage I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap 1) in Delhi-NCR, aimed at reducing air pollution measures. The Grap 1 notification comes in the backdrop of Delhi's air quality index entering ‘poor’ (AQI of 2O1-3OO) category. Read more here.

‘You’re not GenZ', Delhi HC tells Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka while hearing plea against custody extension

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka their ages and told them they were “not Gen Z”. The court was hearing a plea by the two CJP leaders against the extension of their judicial custody by a special executive magistrate (SEM) court. Read more here.

US relationship with Pakistan ‘will never come at expense’ of India ties, says Marco Rubio

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What does GRAP Stage 1 mean when Delhi-NCR’s AQI enters the poor category? GRAP Stage 1 is the first phase of the Graded Response Action Plan and applies when the AQI is between 201 and 300. Its measures aim to control sources including dust, vehicle emissions and open waste burning. Why did Delhi’s air quality turn poor after Dussehra? Delhi’s AQI rose to 227 on Wednesday morning after effigies were burnt and firecrackers were set off during Dussehra celebrations, adding to emissions from Durga Puja festivities. Falling temperatures and changes in wind speed can also hinder pollutant dispersal. What restrictions and precautions apply under GRAP Stage 1 in Delhi-NCR? Measures include dust controls at construction sites, a ban on open waste burning, restrictions on diesel generators and action against visibly polluting vehicles. Residents are advised to switch off engines at red lights and avoid idling.

{{^usCountry}} US secretary of state Marco Rubio has said that United States' relationships with Pakistan or any other country “will never come at the expense” of its ties with India – a response he gave to a question related to concerns being reportedly raised about Washington's ties with Islamabad. Rubio was asked whether a situation like the 1970s, when then-US President Richard Nixon and his national security advisor Henry Kissinger displayed a slant towards Pakistan, was returning. Read more here. Jeweller who crafted 'Sengol' installed in Parliament dies at 99. PM Modi condoles loss {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US secretary of state Marco Rubio has said that United States' relationships with Pakistan or any other country “will never come at the expense” of its ties with India – a response he gave to a question related to concerns being reportedly raised about Washington's ties with Islamabad. Rubio was asked whether a situation like the 1970s, when then-US President Richard Nixon and his national security advisor Henry Kissinger displayed a slant towards Pakistan, was returning. Read more here. Jeweller who crafted 'Sengol' installed in Parliament dies at 99. PM Modi condoles loss {{/usCountry}}

Read More

India's leading jeweller Vummidi Ethiraj passed away in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday at the age of 99. Following his demise, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness and condoled his death. Read more here.

‘I am telling you he was part of the problem’: Palash Sen says Salman Khan also took part in paid negative PR in Bollywood

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During a Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan criticised trolls for making harsh comments about actors when their films fail at the box office. He also spoke about allegations that some actors pay for negative PR campaigns against their peers. Now, singer, songwriter and actor Palash Sen has weighed in on the issue in an interview with Screen, alleging that Salman himself was part of the problem. Read more here.