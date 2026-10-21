Jeweller who crafted 'Sengol' installed in Parliament dies at 99. PM Modi condoles loss

India's leading jeweller Vummidi Ethiraj passed away in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday at the age of 99. Following his demise, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness and condoled his death. Ethiraj passed away in Chennai on Wednesday at the age of 99. (@narendramodi/X)

PM Modi paid tribute to Ethiraj in a post on X, noting that he will always be remembered for his efforts in crafting the Sengol that was presented to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The PM said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj Ji. Hailing from a distinguished family based in Tamil Nadu, he will always be remembered for his efforts in crafting the historic Sengol that was presented to Former Prime Minister Nehru."

PM Modi said that many years later, in 2023, it was this government which had the honour of giving the 'Sengol' a place of pride in the new Parliament building.

"Many years later, in 2023, it was our Government which had the honour of giving the Sengol a place of pride in the new Parliament building. During that time, I had the honour of meeting Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj Ji and expressing gratitude for what he has done for our nation and culture. His life and craftsmanship represent a remarkable connection between India's glorious traditions and our national journey. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister added.