Jeweller who crafted 'Sengol' installed in Parliament dies at 99. PM Modi condoles loss
Ethiraj was the patriarch of the Vummidi family that owns 125-year-old Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers.
India's leading jeweller Vummidi Ethiraj passed away in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday at the age of 99. Following his demise, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness and condoled his death.
PM Modi paid tribute to Ethiraj in a post on X, noting that he will always be remembered for his efforts in crafting the Sengol that was presented to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
The PM said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj Ji. Hailing from a distinguished family based in Tamil Nadu, he will always be remembered for his efforts in crafting the historic Sengol that was presented to Former Prime Minister Nehru."
PM Modi said that many years later, in 2023, it was this government which had the honour of giving the 'Sengol' a place of pride in the new Parliament building.
"Many years later, in 2023, it was our Government which had the honour of giving the Sengol a place of pride in the new Parliament building. During that time, I had the honour of meeting Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj Ji and expressing gratitude for what he has done for our nation and culture. His life and craftsmanship represent a remarkable connection between India's glorious traditions and our national journey. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister added.
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Condoling the death in a post on X, Vice President Radhakrishnan said he was "deeply saddened" by the demise of Ethiraj, "whose efforts in crafting the historic Sengol, a sacred symbol of India’s civilisational heritage, will always be remembered with respect and gratitude."
"His invaluable contribution to preserving India’s rich tradition of jewellery craftsmanship leaves behind an enduring legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," he added.
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Who was Vummidi Ethiraj?
Ethiraj was the patriarch of the Vummidi family that owns the 125-year-old Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, according to news agency PTI.
Ethiraj worked on the creation of Sengol, the gold-plated silver sceptre, symbolising the handover of power from British authorities to independent India in 1947.
On the eve of Independence, Nehru received the Sengol from the Adheenams (priests) of the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam (Mutt) in Tamil Nadu, who travelled specially for the occasion, the report added.
Decades later, the Sengol found a place of prominence in the new Parliament building.
Crafted by Vummidi Jewellers, the Sengol was ceremonially installed in the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Modi on May 28, 2023.
(with inputs from PTI)
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