‘I am telling you he was part of the problem’: Palash Sen says Salman Khan also took part in paid negative PR in Bollywood

During a Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan criticised trolls for making harsh comments about actors when their films fail at the box office. He also spoke about allegations that some actors pay for negative PR campaigns against their peers. Now, singer, songwriter and actor Palash Sen has weighed in on the issue in an interview with Screen, alleging that Salman himself was part of the problem. Palash Sen questions whether Salman Khan's Bigg Boss rant against trolls, paid pr was genuine.

Palash Sen questions Salman Khan's Bigg Boss rant Palash recalled an instance when a film trailer featuring an A-list female actor received more dislikes than likes, leading YouTube to disable its dislike feature. He said it was difficult to determine whether such reactions were organic or funded.

Speaking about Salman calling out paid negative PR, Palash said, "He’s a part of starting this. Let’s not forget that. Problems never arise from the bottom of the hierarchy; it starts from the top. I am not pointing a finger at anyone, but if you live by the sword, you are also going to get killed by the sword. Everybody in the film industry who has maintained their position for many, many years, obviously has played with the PR guys; we all know it."

He added, "One day, you can start saying things and sound like a saint. Though it was very, very brave of him to say what he did. I am telling you he was part of the problem. We all know it. Even the fact that he did this on this show (Bigg Boss 20)…100 per cent, we don’t know whether this was scripted or it was really organic. It has become so difficult for all of us to figure out"

What Salman Khan said about paid negative PR During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman criticised the culture of trolling and defended Katrina Kaif when she faced online criticism over gaining weight after giving birth. He also called out sections of the film industry and media, speaking about allegations that actors run paid negative campaigns against their peers.

Salman said, “I know who trolls me. We have so many fan clubs that we know who does what. We just choose not to react. They are making money by putting you down, and there might be heroes or producers who would encourage this by paying some money. Then people talk about corruption. For money, they give four or five stars to films. That is also a huge corruption. So are you in any position to talk about ethics or morals?”