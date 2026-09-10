Shah Rukh Khan was a hit with the teachers in school, but had only one ‘flaw’, reveals his senior Palash Sen

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s charm has been talked about for decades, but Palash Sen has a rather personal reason to vouch for it. The singer, who was Shah Rukh’s senior in school, has recalled how the actor was a favourite not just among students but teachers as well. However, he also revealed one “flaw” that Shah Rukh had. Palash Sen talks about Shah Rukh Khan's only flaw as a school kid.

Palash Sen reveals Shah Rukh Khan's only flaw In a chat with YouTube channel Kadak, Palash talked about his school days with Shah Rukh and said, "We should all learn about charm from Shah Rukh. Not just the students, he was such a hit with the teachers also. The teachers did not like anyone else as much as they liked Shah Rukh. He was my junior, but we were very good friends. I had never seen such a charming, ambitious, and efficient person."

Palash recalled with a smile that even though Shah Rukh was an all-rounder, he had one “flaw”, he couldn’t sing. As a result, Palash would sing for him during plays. “It is quite rare to witness such a complete person. We met very rarely after school, like at some parties or shows, but it was very rare. People might think why they didn’t meet if they were such good friends but he is my friend and whenever I meet him, he will still be my friend. Whatever he has achieved in life, I am just proud. I am always so happy.”