HT Evening Brief October 18: 1,800 arrested in France over violent protests, CJP to restrategise and more

Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.

France protests turn violent, 1,800 arrested

France on Sunday woke up to devastated streets after clashes between police and protesters amid marches against rising costs of living (Reuters)

France witnessed widespread violence during nationwide protests against high inflation and the rising cost of living, with clashes, looting and arson reported across several cities. Interior minister Laurent Nunez said around 1,800 people had been arrested, while the interior ministry estimated that 5,50,000 people attended the demonstrations. Nearly 1,500 shops and retailers were reportedly damaged. Limoges’ 19th-century town hall was set on fire, while businesses in Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille and other cities were attacked. Read more

CJP to restrategise after leaders' release

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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party would regroup and decide its next steps after spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka return from custody. The party has been protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Dipke alleged that the arrests and detentions were intended to intimidate the party, adding that it would not back down. He was granted conditional bail on Saturday after being detained and arrested during the protests. Read more

Gwalior tragedy: Families allege police inaction

Deep Dive Why are the Cockroach Janta Party and other groups protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar? The protests centre on alleged irregularities in the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Demonstrators have demanded accountability and Kumar’s resignation. Why are Indians abroad holding protests over the CEC and voter-roll revision? Indian diaspora groups have organised solidarity gatherings to support demonstrators in India and raise concerns about electoral rights, democracy and the alleged irregularities in the voter-roll revision. What will the Cockroach Janta Party do after its spokespersons are released? Founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party would regroup and decide its next steps after Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka return from custody. He also said the party would not back down.

Families of victims killed when a truck rammed into devotees near Shitala Mata Temple in Gwalior alleged that police failed to provide timely assistance after the accident. The incident occurred around 1:30 am on Sunday when a paddy-laden truck reportedly lost control, broke through barricades and struck devotees, killing 15 people and injuring 27. Victims' relatives questioned how the truck was allowed into the area. Read more

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Shreyas Iyer faces captaincy test in New Zealand

{{^usCountry}} India captain Shreyas Iyer will have an opportunity to strengthen his T20I leadership credentials in the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, starting October 22 in Christchurch. Since taking charge in June, Iyer has led India to 11 wins and eight defeats in 21 matches, with two games ending without a result. India recently drew a five-match series against the West Indies 2-2 after the final game was abandoned due to rain. Iyer has scored 590 runs in the format under his captaincy, averaging around 35 at a strike rate of 152.45. Read more Imran Khan gets second FRRO notice over OCI status {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India captain Shreyas Iyer will have an opportunity to strengthen his T20I leadership credentials in the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, starting October 22 in Christchurch. Since taking charge in June, Iyer has led India to 11 wins and eight defeats in 21 matches, with two games ending without a result. India recently drew a five-match series against the West Indies 2-2 after the final game was abandoned due to rain. Iyer has scored 590 runs in the format under his captaincy, averaging around 35 at a strike rate of 152.45. Read more Imran Khan gets second FRRO notice over OCI status {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Imran Khan has received a second notice from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), asking him to explain why his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status should not be cancelled following his participation in a Mumbai protest supporting the Cockroach Janta Party's campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The notice gives him 15 days to respond and acknowledges that an FIR or detention alone does not establish grounds for cancellation. Khan had earlier challenged a separate notice directing him to leave India by October 28 before the Bombay High Court. Read more