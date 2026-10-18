HT Evening Brief October 18: 1,800 arrested in France over violent protests, CJP to restrategise and more

Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.
France protests turn violent, 1,800 arrested
France witnessed widespread violence during nationwide protests against high inflation and the rising cost of living, with clashes, looting and arson reported across several cities. Interior minister Laurent Nunez said around 1,800 people had been arrested, while the interior ministry estimated that 5,50,000 people attended the demonstrations. Nearly 1,500 shops and retailers were reportedly damaged. Limoges’ 19th-century town hall was set on fire, while businesses in Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille and other cities were attacked. Read more
CJP to restrategise after leaders' release
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party would regroup and decide its next steps after spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka return from custody. The party has been protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Dipke alleged that the arrests and detentions were intended to intimidate the party, adding that it would not back down. He was granted conditional bail on Saturday after being detained and arrested during the protests. Read more
Gwalior tragedy: Families allege police inaction
Deep Dive
Why are the Cockroach Janta Party and other groups protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?
Why are Indians abroad holding protests over the CEC and voter-roll revision?
What will the Cockroach Janta Party do after its spokespersons are released?
Families of victims killed when a truck rammed into devotees near Shitala Mata Temple in Gwalior alleged that police failed to provide timely assistance after the accident. The incident occurred around 1:30 am on Sunday when a paddy-laden truck reportedly lost control, broke through barricades and struck devotees, killing 15 people and injuring 27. Victims' relatives questioned how the truck was allowed into the area. Read more
Shreyas Iyer faces captaincy test in New Zealand
India captain Shreyas Iyer will have an opportunity to strengthen his T20I leadership credentials in the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, starting October 22 in Christchurch. Since taking charge in June, Iyer has led India to 11 wins and eight defeats in 21 matches, with two games ending without a result. India recently drew a five-match series against the West Indies 2-2 after the final game was abandoned due to rain. Iyer has scored 590 runs in the format under his captaincy, averaging around 35 at a strike rate of 152.45. Read more
Imran Khan gets second FRRO notice over OCI status{{/usCountry}}
India captain Shreyas Iyer will have an opportunity to strengthen his T20I leadership credentials in the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, starting October 22 in Christchurch. Since taking charge in June, Iyer has led India to 11 wins and eight defeats in 21 matches, with two games ending without a result. India recently drew a five-match series against the West Indies 2-2 after the final game was abandoned due to rain. Iyer has scored 590 runs in the format under his captaincy, averaging around 35 at a strike rate of 152.45. Read more
Imran Khan gets second FRRO notice over OCI status{{/usCountry}}
Actor Imran Khan has received a second notice from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), asking him to explain why his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status should not be cancelled following his participation in a Mumbai protest supporting the Cockroach Janta Party's campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The notice gives him 15 days to respond and acknowledges that an FIR or detention alone does not establish grounds for cancellation. Khan had earlier challenged a separate notice directing him to leave India by October 28 before the Bombay High Court. Read more