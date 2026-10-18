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HT Evening Brief October 18: 1,800 arrested in France over violent protests, CJP to restrategise and more

Here's a quick recap of the day's top headlines from India, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.

Published on: Oct 18, 2026, 18:17:37 IST
By HT News Desk
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Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.

France protests turn violent, 1,800 arrested

France on Sunday woke up to devastated streets after clashes between police and protesters amid marches against rising costs of living (Reuters)
France on Sunday woke up to devastated streets after clashes between police and protesters amid marches against rising costs of living (Reuters)

France witnessed widespread violence during nationwide protests against high inflation and the rising cost of living, with clashes, looting and arson reported across several cities. Interior minister Laurent Nunez said around 1,800 people had been arrested, while the interior ministry estimated that 5,50,000 people attended the demonstrations. Nearly 1,500 shops and retailers were reportedly damaged. Limoges’ 19th-century town hall was set on fire, while businesses in Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille and other cities were attacked. Read more

CJP to restrategise after leaders' release

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party would regroup and decide its next steps after spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka return from custody. The party has been protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Dipke alleged that the arrests and detentions were intended to intimidate the party, adding that it would not back down. He was granted conditional bail on Saturday after being detained and arrested during the protests. Read more

Gwalior tragedy: Families allege police inaction

Deep Dive

Why are the Cockroach Janta Party and other groups protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

The protests centre on alleged irregularities in the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Demonstrators have demanded accountability and Kumar’s resignation.

Why are Indians abroad holding protests over the CEC and voter-roll revision?

Indian diaspora groups have organised solidarity gatherings to support demonstrators in India and raise concerns about electoral rights, democracy and the alleged irregularities in the voter-roll revision.

What will the Cockroach Janta Party do after its spokespersons are released?

Founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party would regroup and decide its next steps after Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka return from custody. He also said the party would not back down.
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Families of victims killed when a truck rammed into devotees near Shitala Mata Temple in Gwalior alleged that police failed to provide timely assistance after the accident. The incident occurred around 1:30 am on Sunday when a paddy-laden truck reportedly lost control, broke through barricades and struck devotees, killing 15 people and injuring 27. Victims' relatives questioned how the truck was allowed into the area. Read more

Shreyas Iyer faces captaincy test in New Zealand

Actor Imran Khan has received a second notice from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), asking him to explain why his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status should not be cancelled following his participation in a Mumbai protest supporting the Cockroach Janta Party's campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The notice gives him 15 days to respond and acknowledges that an FIR or detention alone does not establish grounds for cancellation. Khan had earlier challenged a separate notice directing him to leave India by October 28 before the Bombay High Court. Read more

 
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HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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