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HT Evening Brief October 2: India shines at Asian Games, Dipke launches CJP protest 2.0 in Mumbai and more

Here are the top headlines from the day covering India, the world, sports, and entertainment.

Updated on: Oct 2, 2026, 18:35:19 IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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Good evening, readers! Here is your 5-minute window into the major news headlines of the day. From the biggest stories from India and around the world to the latest in sports and entertainment, check out your quick dose of news.

Asian Games Day 14: India win 6 golds, finish historic day with women’s hockey gold

Team India players celebrate their win against team China after the women's hockey gold medal match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (AP Photo)
Team India players celebrate their win against team China after the women's hockey gold medal match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (AP Photo)

India enjoyed a stunning medal haul at the Asian Games, winning 10 medals - six gold, two silver and two bronze — to take its overall tally to 76. The day ended on a high as Salima Tete-led India beat China 1-0 to win the women’s hockey gold after 44 years. India also struck gold in women’s recurve archery and men’s boxing and wrestling, matching its joint-best gold-medal haul from the 2023 Asian Games. Read here

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reaches Mumbai’s Shivaji Park for anti-CEC protest

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reached Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday to lead a protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The demonstration is being held near Gate No. 6 amid heavy security, with Dipke planning to expand the agitation across the country before a proposed culmination at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Read here

PM Modi praises flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar for saving 174 lives

Deep Dive

What are the main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party during their protest?

The CJP's primary demands include the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, freezing the electoral roll prepared in 2025 for upcoming elections, and establishing a transparent process for appointing the next Election Commissioner with civil society participation.

Why is the CJP protesting against the Chief Election Commissioner?

The CJP is protesting over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, claiming that approximately 13 crore voters have been removed, which they argue could significantly impact election outcomes.

How is the CJP's protest in Mumbai intended to unfold over time?

The protest in Mumbai is the starting point of a nationwide agitation, which will expand to other major cities, culminating in a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, continuing until their demands are met.
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When the Barapullah elevated road was conceived, Delhi was preparing for the 2010 Commonwealth Games and the objective was to create a signal-free corridor linking east and south Delhi while easing pressure on the existing road network. But the nearly decade-long delay in completing Phase III, which opened on Wednesday, has meant that a project designed around the traffic conditions and projections of the late 2000s has opened in a very different Delhi. The result was clear when a promised 15-minute commute turned into a long ordeal on the first day. Read here

Exclusive | Some of Samantha's deepfakes were extremely obscene: Legal representative

Following the Bombay High Court’s decision on Thursday to grant actor Samantha interim protection against the unauthorised use of her name, image, voice and other personality traits, her legal team has opened up about the circumstances that led to the suit. Lavin Hirani, managing partner of Hirani & Associates, the law firm representing Samantha, says there was an “urgent need” to approach the court. Read here

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanjali Narayan

Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.

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