HT Evening News Brief Nov 15: Megaspeed breaks silence on Alice Huang amid Nvidia row; India clinch ODI series vs New Zealand

Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country and the world.

‘Alice Huang left in August 2025’: Megaspeed’s first reaction on Chinese businesswoman amid Nvidia spy row

Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang (left) and Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh celebrating a Kiwi wicket (R). (Reuters/AP)

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Amid row over Nvidia founder Jensen Huang's extramarital affair with Alice Huang, Megaspeed said on Sunday that she officially left the company on August 30, 2025, and had no current role at the Singapore-based company. Read the full story here.

US seeking 24-year jail term for Nikhil Gupta over alleged Pannun murder plot

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United States prosecutors have urged a federal judge in New York to sentence Indian national Nikhil Gupta to 293 months, or just over 24 years, in prison for his role in an alleged plot to assassinate pro-Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. Read the full story here.

Property dispute, gold sale among suspected motives behind serial murders by Bengaluru cab driver

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{{^usCountry}} Bengaluru police are investigating a property dispute involving assets worth an estimated ₹3 crore, attempts to gain control of family property documents and the alleged sale of gold jewelry as financial motives behind cab driver S Indushekar killing seven members of his wife’s family, including his wife, officials familiar with the investigation said. Read the full story here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bengaluru police are investigating a property dispute involving assets worth an estimated ₹3 crore, attempts to gain control of family property documents and the alleged sale of gold jewelry as financial motives behind cab driver S Indushekar killing seven members of his wife’s family, including his wife, officials familiar with the investigation said. Read the full story here. {{/usCountry}}

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Air India restores non-stop New York flights from Delhi, Mumbai

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Air India has restored non-stop flight operations connecting Delhi and Mumbai with New York after previously restricted airspace reopened, allowing the airline to discontinue technical stops in Rome that had been introduced for refuelling. Read the full story here.

India take series after bowlers defend 209 in 5th ODI vs New Zealand

Bowlers once again came to India’s rescue in a low scoring fifth ODI at Mount Maunganui, helping the visitors win by 22 runs and snap New Zealand’s unbeaten home streak spanning seven years and 11 consecutive bilateral ODI series. Read the full story here.

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Reply 1988 actor Go Kyung Pyo apologises after drunk-driving accident in Seoul

South Korean actor Go Kyung Pyo, who won hearts as Sung Sun Woo in the much-loved K-drama Reply 1988, has apologised after driving under the influence and crashing his car into a street-cleaning truck in Seoul. The accident took place in the early hours of November 14 and has already affected his television commitments. Two variety shows featuring the actor have decided to reduce his screen time, while Kyung Pyo has announced that he will put his scheduled activities on hold. Read the full story here.

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