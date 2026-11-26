Good morning, readers! Here are the top developments from India and across the world, covering news, international affairs, sports and entertainment.

HT morning brief Nov 26: About 80% of the Indian Army’s first batch of 19,000 Agniveers wanted to stay on beyond their four-year tenure after being asked (Hindustan Times) more less

HT Exclusive: 4 in 5 Agniveers wanted to stay on before Agnipath’s revamp

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About 80% of the Indian Army’s first batch of 19,000 Agniveers wanted to stay on beyond their four-year tenure after being asked whether they wished to continue or leave, weeks before the government unveiled a revamped Agnipath scheme in early November offering short-term soldiers a full career in the armed forces, officials familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

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Deep Dive What changed in the revamped Agnipath scheme for serving Agniveers? The revised scheme gives Agniveers who are not initially retained two additional years in uniform and another chance to become regular soldiers. It applies to Agniveers currently serving, subject to eligibility criteria and individual consent. Why did the government revise the Agnipath scheme? After a four-year review, the armed forces highlighted Agniveers’ skills, motivation, fitness and technological capabilities. They recommended changes to the scheme, and the Cabinet approved the proposal. Will all serving Agniveers become permanent under the revised Agnipath scheme? The article says existing Agniveers can become permanent after the two-year extension, but only if they meet specific eligibility criteria and give individual consent. The revised scheme applies to those currently serving.

The Agnipath announcement came weeks before the three services were set to release 75% of Agniveers from their first batch, retaining only the 25% selected on merit for another 15 years under the scheme’s earlier provisions.

Crucial assembly elections are scheduled early next year in five states, of which Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab contribute substantial numbers to the forces and where the Agnipath scheme was a significant poll issue. Read the full story here.

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India rejects US excess capacity claims, says no structural overcapacity in any sector

{{^usCountry}} The government of India on Wednesday said it was examining a notice issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) as part of a probe into manufacturing capacity across 14 economies, including India, and reiterated that the country does not have structural excess capacity in any sector. The USTR has proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods under the Section 301 investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government of India on Wednesday said it was examining a notice issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) as part of a probe into manufacturing capacity across 14 economies, including India, and reiterated that the country does not have structural excess capacity in any sector. The USTR has proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods under the Section 301 investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the government said it had taken note of the notice of determination and request for comments issued by the USTR under Section 301 of the US Trade Act.

“The Notice is currently under examination,” the ministry said, adding that India had engaged constructively throughout the investigation. Read the full story here.

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'Mayawati would have to step forward': Congress MP on possible alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party for 2027 UP polls

Amid reported friction between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress ahead of the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress MP Imran Masood on Wednesday did not rule out a possible alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party. However, the Congress MP added that BSP chief Mayawati would have to be the one to take the initiative to form an alliance.

"We haven't even held any discussions yet. I have always maintained that all like-minded people, those who wish to uphold the banner of secularism, should come together. But Behenji (Mayawati) would have to step forward, and she simply doesn't, does she?" Masood was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Read the full story here.

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World Chess Championship: Gukesh’s London runs into Sindarov’s rock-solid prep

After the players shook hands on a quick 20-move draw by repetition, D Gukesh sat in the lounge, his jacket draped over his forearm, looking a touch pensive. It was the defending champion’s first outing with the White pieces in the FIDE World Chess Championship match, and he would have wanted something out of it. To surprise his opponent, for starters. Instead, Gukesh ran into the seemingly bulletproof preparation of his challenger and fellow 20-year-old Javokhir Sindarov in Game 2 in Geneva on Wednesday. Read full report here.

Ramayana box office collection day 21: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's epic witnesses 45% drop, records lowest single-day haul

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After enjoying an impressive three-week run at the box office, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is showing signs of slowing down. The film, which is now nearing the ₹1,000 crore mark in India net collections, witnessed a significant dip in earnings on its third Wednesday. Despite retaining a wide theatrical release with nearly 15,000 shows across the country, the mythological drama registered its lowest single-day collection since hitting theatres. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film is now approaching a crucial box office milestone. Read here.