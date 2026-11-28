Good morning, readers! Here is a quick roundup of the major headlines in politics, current affairs, sports, and entertainment.

Govt’s delimitation plan: 50% seat hike for every state, Lok Sabha strength ceiling rises to 850

The Parliament will reconvene on Monday for a special sitting that is expected to see the introduction of the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill in the Parliament. (File Photo) more less

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The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, proposes 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state and Union territory to bring into effect the reservation of seats for women in Parliament and legislative assemblies of the states and Union territories. The delimitation exercise will be carried out on the basis of the last published census, according to the bill accessed by HT. Read more

INDIA bloc races to consolidate Opposition against delimitation bill, may appeal to DMK

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'Want The beleaguered INDIA bloc has begun preparing for one last fight against the delimitation-related constitutional amendment bill, even as the odds appear increasingly stacked against it. Some opposition parties have asked lawmakers to reach Delhi by Sunday, some are trying to protect MPs from possible poaching while the INDIA bloc is considering making a public appeal to DMK chief MK Stalin on Saturday, indicated two senior opposition leaders. Read more

Netanyahu weighs rotating premiership with Eisenkot to break Israel’s political deadlock: Report

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Deep Dive What does the Centre’s proposed delimitation bill change about Lok Sabha seats? The bill proposes a 50% increase in seats for every state and Union territory, while raising the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength from 550 to 850. The government has cited a proposed House strength of 816; the final number may depend on how fractional seat increases are handled. Why is the Centre linking delimitation to women’s reservation? The government says expanding the Lok Sabha would help implement the 33% reservation for women without reducing any state’s existing number of seats. The proposal would use the last published Census for the delimitation exercise. Why are opposition parties concerned about the delimitation plan? Opposition parties, including the DMK, have raised concerns about states’ shares of Lok Sabha seats and called for their relative representation to be protected. The bill still needs to clear Parliament, where it is expected to face opposition.

{{^usCountry}} Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering announcing that he is willing to serve as the second prime minister in a rotation agreement with Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to form a national unity government, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post. Read more Rohit Sharma back as Mumbai Indians captain ahead of IPL 2027 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering announcing that he is willing to serve as the second prime minister in a rotation agreement with Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to form a national unity government, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post. Read more Rohit Sharma back as Mumbai Indians captain ahead of IPL 2027 {{/usCountry}}

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Almost three years after being removed from the post, Rohit Sharma has been reinstated as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027, the franchise confirmed on Friday. Rohit, 39, replaces former skipper Hardik Pandya, who was traded to Punjab Kings for Arshdeep Singh earlier this month, as MI look to reclaim their former glory. Read more

Ramayana box office collection day 23: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer becomes 4th Indian movie to cross ₹ 1000 crore domestically

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Ramayana has crossed the 1000 crore mark at the box office in India! The mythological drama film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, released in theatres on November 5. It had earlier crossed ₹500 crore within 6 days of release. Ramayana was one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. Read more