Good morning, readers! Here is a quick roundup of the major headlines in politics, current affairs, sports, and entertainment.
Govt’s delimitation plan: 50% seat hike for every state, Lok Sabha strength ceiling rises to 850
The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, proposes 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state and Union territory to bring into effect the reservation of seats for women in Parliament and legislative assemblies of the states and Union territories. The delimitation exercise will be carried out on the basis of the last published census, according to the bill accessed by HT. Read more
INDIA bloc races to consolidate Opposition against delimitation bill, may appeal to DMK
'Want The beleaguered INDIA bloc has begun preparing for one last fight against the delimitation-related constitutional amendment bill, even as the odds appear increasingly stacked against it. Some opposition parties have asked lawmakers to reach Delhi by Sunday, some are trying to protect MPs from possible poaching while the INDIA bloc is considering making a public appeal to DMK chief MK Stalin on Saturday, indicated two senior opposition leaders. Read more
Netanyahu weighs rotating premiership with Eisenkot to break Israel’s political deadlock: Report
Deep Dive
What does the Centre’s proposed delimitation bill change about Lok Sabha seats?
Why is the Centre linking delimitation to women’s reservation?
Why are opposition parties concerned about the delimitation plan?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering announcing that he is willing to serve as the second prime minister in a rotation agreement with Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to form a national unity government, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post. Read more
Rohit Sharma back as Mumbai Indians captain ahead of IPL 2027{{/usCountry}}
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering announcing that he is willing to serve as the second prime minister in a rotation agreement with Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to form a national unity government, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post. Read more
Rohit Sharma back as Mumbai Indians captain ahead of IPL 2027{{/usCountry}}
Almost three years after being removed from the post, Rohit Sharma has been reinstated as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027, the franchise confirmed on Friday. Rohit, 39, replaces former skipper Hardik Pandya, who was traded to Punjab Kings for Arshdeep Singh earlier this month, as MI look to reclaim their former glory. Read more
Ramayana box office collection day 23: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer becomes 4th Indian movie to cross ₹1000 crore domestically
Ramayana has crossed the 1000 crore mark at the box office in India! The mythological drama film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, released in theatres on November 5. It had earlier crossed ₹500 crore within 6 days of release. Ramayana was one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. Read more
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.