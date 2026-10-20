HT Morning Brief October 20: Rubio to arrive in India today, Tiger Shroff shooting case probe and more

Good morning, readers. Here are the top stories to start your Tuesday, from India-US relations and fresh developments in Manipur to the investigation into the shooting outside actor Tiger Shroff's home and India's medal tally at the Asian Para Games.

Marco Rubio to arrive in India; trade, security and technology on agenda

This is his second visit to India since May, when he held bilateral talks with Jaishankar and joined a Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi. (X/@DrSJaishankar) (Representative Image)

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to arrive in India on Tuesday for talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai. The discussions are expected to cover trade, energy, defence, technology and critical minerals, along with the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. The visit comes amid strains over US tariffs, restrictions affecting Indian professionals and Washington's policies on Russian oil. Rubio is also scheduled to visit Reliance Industries' refinery in Jamnagar on October 21. Read more.

Court extends CJP leaders' custody by two days in Jantar Mantar case

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A Special Executive Magistrate court has extended the judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das by two days over a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The court cited concerns about repeated protest calls at de-notified sites and alleged violations of permission conditions. The CJP called the proceedings an attack on democratic voices and said it would challenge the order before higher courts. Read more.

Tiger Shroff shooting case: Bike purchase, phone trail lead cops to 3 suspects

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Deep Dive How did Mumbai Police trace and arrest the suspects in the Tiger Shroff shooting case? Investigators traced a motorcycle allegedly used in the attack and followed the suspects’ phone trail. Police arrested three suspects aboard a Jaipur-bound train at Kota. Where were the suspects in the Tiger Shroff shooting case allegedly trying to flee? The suspects allegedly planned to travel via Delhi and escape to Nepal. Police said they had been promised money for the attack and a chance to flee abroad. Was Tiger Shroff injured in the shooting incident? Shroff suffered minor bruises or abrasions. An injured man, identified in an earlier report as his driver, sustained a gunshot injury and was in intensive care.

{{^usCountry}} Mumbai Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting outside a football ground in Juhu where actor Tiger Shroff was present. The accused were apprehended aboard a Jaipur-bound train at Kota after investigators traced a motorcycle allegedly used in the attack and followed the suspects' phone trail. Police said the trio had been promised ₹37,000 for the attack and a chance to flee abroad, possibly to Nepal. Shroff escaped with minor bruises, while an injured man remains in intensive care. Read more. Manipur's rare 48 hours: How all five communities got caught in violence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mumbai Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting outside a football ground in Juhu where actor Tiger Shroff was present. The accused were apprehended aboard a Jaipur-bound train at Kota after investigators traced a motorcycle allegedly used in the attack and followed the suspects' phone trail. Police said the trio had been promised ₹37,000 for the attack and a chance to flee abroad, possibly to Nepal. Shroff escaped with minor bruises, while an injured man remains in intensive care. Read more. Manipur's rare 48 hours: How all five communities got caught in violence {{/usCountry}}

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Manipur witnessed fresh violence involving Meiteis, Nagas, Kukis and Pangals over a 48-hour period, while members of the Nepali community were also caught in the unrest. Clashes included a killing during violence between Meiteis and Pangals, renewed Naga-Kuki confrontations and an ambush in which three Meitei villagers were killed. An attack on a CRPF team also left three personnel critically injured. The developments prompted curfew measures, security reinforcements and an emergency meeting of the state's unified command. Read more.

Deepthi Jeevanji wins gold, sets Asian Para Games record in women's 400m T20

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Indian para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji won gold in the women's 400m T20 event at the 2026 Asian Para Games, setting a new Games record with a time of 56.36 seconds. The Paris Paralympics bronze medallist finished more than two seconds ahead of Japan's Niina Kanno, who took silver in 58.92 seconds. The victory marked India's fifth gold medal at the Games and the first gold for the country on Day 2. India also secured progress in para badminton and para archery events. Read more.