Deepthi Jeevanji wins gold, sets Asian Para Games record in women’s 400m T20 event

Aichi-Nagoya, October 20 (ANI): Indian para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji clinched gold in the women’s 400m T20 event at the 2026 Asian Para Games, setting a new Games record with a time of 56.36 seconds on Tuesday. Deepthi Jeevanji takes women''s 400m T20 gold with Asian Para Games record. (X Image)

Jeevanji’s medal marked India’s fifth gold medal and the first for Day 2 of the Para Asian Games.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics bronze medallist dominated the race, finishing more than two seconds ahead of her closest competitor, Japan’s Niina Kanno, who secured silver for Japan in 58.92 seconds.