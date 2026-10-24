HT Morning Brief October 24: Delhi sees few Form 6 applications amid SIR, Trump issues fresh threat to Iran and more

Good morning, readers! Here are the top headlines you need to know today, covering politics, global events, sports and entertainment.

Only 250,000 Form 6 applications filed amid SIR in Delhi

Delhi received 250,754 Form 6 applications between August 31; Trump hinted at fresh US military action against Iran. (PTI/AP)

Delhi received 250,754 Form 6 applications between August 31, when the draft electoral roll excluded 4.76 million names, and October 22, the chief electoral officer (CEO) said on Friday. The CEO’s office clarified that the figure includes both new voters and those whose names were deleted during the special intensive revision (SIR). Read the full story here.

Trump’s fresh threat to Iran

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

US President Donald Trump hinted at fresh US military action against Iran if Tehran fails to reach a diplomatic agreement. In February, the US and Israel jointly launched strikes on Iran under ‘Operation Epic Fury’, which led to the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family members. Read more here.

LAC situation ‘disturbed’ when Chinese troops diverge from patrolling patterns: EAM

India said on Friday that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) becomes disturbed when Chinese troops “diverge from established patrolling patterns”. It reiterated that maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border is essential for the overall development of bilateral ties. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks after Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) director general Shatrujeet Kapur indicated that a “face-off” with Chinese forces had occurred at several locations along the Arunachal Pradesh border in recent days. Read more here.

Kieron Pollard is new head coach of MI

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been appointed head coach of the Mumbai Indians, the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions. The announcement came days after Mahela Jayawardene stepped down from the role. Read the full story here. Diljit Dosanjh on debate over his Delhi concert {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been appointed head coach of the Mumbai Indians, the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions. The announcement came days after Mahela Jayawardene stepped down from the role. Read the full story here. Diljit Dosanjh on debate over his Delhi concert {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Singer Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 concert in New Delhi will go ahead as scheduled after Delhi Police reversed its earlier decision and granted approval following a meeting with organisers BookMyShow Live. On Friday evening, the singer posted a video reel in which he appeared to take an indirect dig at the controversy surrounding the show’s permissions and clearances. He joked that people should read the news properly before jumping to conclusions. Read more here.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}