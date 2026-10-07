HT Morning Brief October 7: Rahul Gandhi leads INDIA bloc protest; Messi closes his Argentina chapter

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India proposes 3-part truce amid Russia-Ukraine war to keep grain, energy flowing

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi being detained by Delhi Police during a sit-in protest staged by INDIA bloc MPs at Akashvani Bhavan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (AICC)

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India has proposed a three-part Russia-Ukraine truce that would halt attacks on energy facilities and other infrastructure, keep grain and energy flowing through Black Sea ports, and end strikes on commercial shipping in the strategic waterway, people familiar with the proposal said. The plan goes beyond separate ceasefire proposals from Egypt, Turkey and the US by seeking to cover both infrastructure and commercial shipping while keeping vital commodity flows open, the people said. It was conveyed to the Ukrainian leadership during external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Kyiv last month. Read more here.

Rahul Gandhi leads INDIA bloc protest, calls CEC Gyanesh Kumar to step down

The Opposition on Tuesday attempted to ratchet up pressure on chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign with an unprecedented protest in central Delhi that lasted nine hours, drawing furious responses from the Bharatiya Janata Party. At least 300 lawmakers from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) marched from Parliament to the Election Commission of India, demanding Kumar’s resignation. When police stopped them outside Nirvachan Sadan, more than 250 Opposition members were detained. Click here for more.

‘Confident that Warring will support Congress and me’: New Punjab chief Pargat Singh

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Deep Dive What were the main demands of the Opposition during the protest led by Rahul Gandhi? The Opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi, demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging collusion with the BJP and unfair practices in the electoral process. Why did the Congress party accuse Gyanesh Kumar of treason during the protest? The Congress party accused Gyanesh Kumar of treason for allegedly facilitating electoral 'theft' by colluding with the ruling party and manipulating the voting process. How did the police respond to the Opposition's protest in Delhi? The police responded by stopping the Opposition's march, detaining over 250 members, and cordoning off the area around the Election Commission to prevent them from reaching their destination.

{{^usCountry}} Former India hockey captain Pargat Singh, who has been elected as the new Punjab Congress chief, told HT in an interview that his predecessor Amrinder Singh Raja Warring will support him, and that while the party has several chief ministerial candidates, they will fight the upcoming state elections together under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. “We might be vocal about other things, but it shows we have internal democracy. Democracy demands that discussion must be held to arrive at the best outcome,” he said. Read full interview here. Missing Jing Boran and Sun Qian’s The Early Spring? 6 Chinese workplace romance dramas you need to watch next for chemistry, ambition and love stories {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former India hockey captain Pargat Singh, who has been elected as the new Punjab Congress chief, told HT in an interview that his predecessor Amrinder Singh Raja Warring will support him, and that while the party has several chief ministerial candidates, they will fight the upcoming state elections together under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. “We might be vocal about other things, but it shows we have internal democracy. Democracy demands that discussion must be held to arrive at the best outcome,” he said. Read full interview here. Missing Jing Boran and Sun Qian’s The Early Spring? 6 Chinese workplace romance dramas you need to watch next for chemistry, ambition and love stories {{/usCountry}}

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The Early Spring, starring Jing Boran and Sun Qian, has quickly become one of the Chinese dramas keeping viewers hooked on workplace romance. Set against Beijing’s fast-paced corporate world, the series mixes ambition, complicated relationships and plenty of unresolved feelings. And if you have already finished watching the series, there are plenty of workplace dramas waiting to fill the gap, with stories set in the worlds of law, investment banking, publishing, medicine and corporate life. Read more here.

Lionel Messi farewell match: Messi’s Argentina journey ends with a goal, two assists and fans in tears

The night Argentina fans never wanted to see has arrived, but Lionel Messi gave them plenty to celebrate in his final game for the national team. Messi scored from the penalty spot and provided two assists as Argentina beat Benin 3-0 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. He set up Nicolas Otamendi and Nico Paz before finding the net himself in an emotional farewell. The occasion was billed as “The Night That No One Wants to End”, and it lived up to its name. Read more here.