Good morning, readers! Catch up on the top headlines you need to know today, from India and world news to sports and entertainment.

CJP protest today

ISRO launches GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05; Prakash Raj's show review; Rohit Sharma gets BCCI boost. (ANI/PTI/Amazon Prime)

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will pay a visit to Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi on Friday to seek action against Swatantra Bhardwaj. The self proclaimed Hindutva ‘influencer’ claimed to have assaulted Sanjay Kumar, father of student protester Nishu, during a protest at Jantar Mantar. Read the story here.

Govt reveals when it will seal India-US deal

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The government is focused on maximising the utilisation of free trade agreements (FTAs) after securing preferential access to two-thirds of the global market through nine trade deals, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, even as India is on course to forge several more FTAs with major economies such as the US, Canada and Chile. Read the full story here.

ISRO launches EOS-05

A GSLV-F17 rocket carrying Earth observation satellite EOS-05 lifted-off from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday said.

After the conclusion of the 27.5 hour countdown, the 51.7 metre tall rocket, lifted off thunderously emanating bright orange colour fumes on its tail from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at a pre-fixed time of 2.55 am at the spaceport, located about 135 km east of Chennai. Read the full story here.

Indian firm linked to botched Ukrainian deal?

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{{^usCountry}} Estonia’s defence minister Hanno Pevkur resigned from government following a furore over a botched European Union-funded deal to buy artillery shells for Ukraine from a company owned by an Indian entity, which denied allegations of wrongdoing. Read here. Jagamae Sangeetham review {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Estonia’s defence minister Hanno Pevkur resigned from government following a furore over a botched European Union-funded deal to buy artillery shells for Ukraine from a company owned by an Indian entity, which denied allegations of wrongdoing. Read here. Jagamae Sangeetham review {{/usCountry}}

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Palnati Surya Pratap's web series, Jagamae Sangeetham, which hinged on Carnatic music, needed stronger writing and more gravitas for it to work. It stars Prakash Raj. HT's review here.

BCCI boost for Rohit Sharma

If there were any doubts left over the future of Rohit Sharma, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia’s remarks in a review meeting yesterday in Mumbai put an end to them.

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Not long ago, ahead of the third and final ODI at Lord’s in July, it was reported that the series decider was likely to be Rohit’s last, as he had been told by the selection committee that he was no longer in their 2027 World Cup plans. Read the full story here.

Deep Dive What is EOS-05 and how does it benefit India? EOS-05 is India's first dedicated imaging satellite designed to operate from geosynchronous orbit, providing strategic data for applications in agriculture, disaster management, and real-time monitoring of natural disasters. Why is the launch of EOS-05 significant for ISRO? The launch of EOS-05 is significant as it marks ISRO's first successful GSLV launch since the failure of the GSLV-F10/EOS-03 mission in 2021, representing a major achievement in India's space program. How did the GSLV-F17 successfully place EOS-05 in orbit? The GSLV-F17 rocket successfully placed EOS-05 into its intended sub-geosynchronous orbit approximately 18 minutes after liftoff, following a precise launch sequence after a 27.5-hour countdown.