ISRO's GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05 earth observation spacecraft takes off from Sriharikota

CHENNAI: A GSLV-F17 rocket carrying Earth observation satellite EOS-05 lifted-off from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday said. GSLV-F17/EOS-05 Earth observation satellite launched on 4 Sept 2026 at 02:55 AM IST from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), SHAR, in Sriharikota. (@isro)

After the conclusion of the 27.5 hour countdown, the 51.7 metre tall rocket, lifted off thunderously emanating bright orange colour fumes on its tail from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at a pre-fixed time of 2.55 am at the spaceport, located about 135 km east of Chennai.

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The satellite is expected to be placed in the sub-geosynchronous orbit by the GSLV rocket after a flight journey of 18 minutes,, which is dubbed to be 'eye in the sky' for its ability to monitor the Earth from an altitude of about 36,000 km.

The GSLV which has a lift off mass of 420.5 tonnes is a three-stage vehicle with a cryogenic upper stage.