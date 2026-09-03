Isro returns to the launch pad: The satellite lost in 2021

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will launch its EOS-05 Earth observation satellite from Sriharikota at 2.55am on Friday, its first flight in nearly eight months and an attempt at a capability that a failed mission could not deliver five years ago. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F17) stands integrated on the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR), in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. (@isro/X via PTI Photo) (@isro) The GSLV-F17 rocket will lift off from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh, Isro said. It is the 19th flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, and will place EOS-05 in a sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit. Also called GISAT-1A, EOS-05 is meant to replace EOS-03 (GISAT-1), which was lost when a GSLV failed in August 2021. What EOS-05 will do Isro says EOS-05 will be India's first ever imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit. Conventional Earth observation satellites orbit at low altitude and pass over any given region only once every few days. EOS-05 will operate roughly 36,000 km above the equator, circling at the same rate the planet rotates. This will keep it over the same stretch of Earth and let it photograph the Indian landmass every 30 minutes.

From that height, the satellite gets a wider field of view and repeated looks at areas changing quickly, among them cyclones, floods, cloudbursts and forest fires. Isro's National Remote Sensing Centre has described Earth observation as increasingly important for resource planning, disaster management, and weather and climate modelling, and satellite imagery has become a near-real-time input for emergency response teams and decision-makers. EOS-05 data is also expected to feed agriculture and forestry applications, where large areas need watching repeatedly. Why it replaces the 2021 satellite

ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota on Thursday. (PTI)

On August 12, 2021, GSLV-F10 lifted off carrying EOS-03. The first and second stages performed as expected. But the mission failed when the cryogenic upper stage, which burns liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen at very low temperatures, did not operate as intended. An Isro Failure Analysis Committee traced the failure to a leak in the vent and relief valve, most likely caused by damage to a soft seal inside it. The leak left the liquid hydrogen tank under-pressurised at the moment the cryogenic engine was due to ignite, which in turn caused the fuel booster turbo pump inside the tank to malfunction. The engine never lit, and the mission was aborted 307 seconds after liftoff. The committee recommended an active liquid-hydrogen tank pressurisation system, strengthening of the vent and relief valve and associated fluid circuits, and automatic checks on more of the cryogenic stage’s readings before liftoff is cleared. It is not clear which of these changes were made to GSLV-F17. Also read: PSLV-C62 deviates from flight path after anomaly How EOS-05 reaches its orbit GSLV-F17 will inject the satellite into a sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit, from where it will fire its own engine to climb towards geosynchronous altitude. Isro's mission brochure puts the injection orbit at a nominal 170 km at its closest approach to Earth and 28,934 km at its farthest, inclined at 19.28 degrees. The 2,367 kg spacecraft has to make up the remaining distance itself. The GSLV-F17 is a three-stage vehicle standing 51.7m tall and weighing 420.5 tonnes at liftoff, flying in the GSLV Mk II configuration with a four-metre-diameter composite payload fairing. Its third stage is cryogenic, the same class of system that failed in 2021. What is at stake