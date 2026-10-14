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CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka sent to 5-day judicial custody

A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday sent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody. (Handout)

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A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday sent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody, a day after the duo, along with several others from the outfit, breached the de-notified Jantar Mantar protest site. CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde, meanwhile, was released on a personal bond. Read the full story here.

Marco Rubio to visit Mumbai, Jamnagar next week

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United States' Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Mumbai and Jamnagar next week after finishing his trip to Uzbekistan. This would be his second official visit to India this year after he came for four-day visit in May. During the visit, Rubio will meet with senior government officials to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the US and also exchange views on regional and global dynamics, according to the US state department. Click here to read the full story.

NIA to seek Centre’s nod to travel to UAE for Captain Smit Machchhar's statement in flydubai probe

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Deep Dive Which Indian cities will Marco Rubio visit during his October trip? US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit Mumbai and Jamnagar after completing his trip to Uzbekistan. Why is Marco Rubio visiting India? The visit aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the US. Rubio is also expected to exchange views with senior Indian officials on regional and global issues. What will Marco Rubio discuss with Indian officials and business leaders? Discussions are expected to cover energy cooperation and opportunities for commercial investment and economic cooperation. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global dynamics.

{{^usCountry}} The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon approach the Centre to seek permission for a team to travel to the UAE to record the statement of Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and interact with local investigators to obtain details of their findings in connection with last month’s hijacking attempt on Flydubai flight FZ-1073, officials aware of the details said. The agency may also seek access to the arrested Omani co-pilot – Hamam al-Hammami – for questioning, the officials added. Read more here. OpenAI says 'sophisticated recording device' planted in its office {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon approach the Centre to seek permission for a team to travel to the UAE to record the statement of Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and interact with local investigators to obtain details of their findings in connection with last month’s hijacking attempt on Flydubai flight FZ-1073, officials aware of the details said. The agency may also seek access to the arrested Omani co-pilot – Hamam al-Hammami – for questioning, the officials added. Read more here. OpenAI says 'sophisticated recording device' planted in its office {{/usCountry}}

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Abdulrahman Alfozan, a Saudi OpenAI employee, was arrested over installing a hidden recording device in the executive conference room. The Department of Justice announced the news of Alfozan's arrest as FBI director Kash Patel reacted to the news. “An employee of OpenAI, a super intelligence (SI), also known as artificial intelligence, company headquartered in San Francisco, has been arrested for and charged with using or endeavoring to use an electronic, mechanical, or other device to intercept oral communications,” the DOJ statement read. Click here to read more.

Benedict Garrett did not know who Amitabh Bachchan was

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Mumbai-based British actor Benedict Garrett has been working in India since 2022 and has collaborated with some of the country's biggest names. He has shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Yash, Pawan Kalyan, Vijay Deverakonda, Vijay Sethupathi and others throughout his career. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor, however, admits that he did not realise the extent of most of his co-stars’ stardom while shooting with them. Bodyguards carrying machine guns and fawning on set was the giveaway. Read the full interview here