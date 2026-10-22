HT Morning News Brief October 22: 10 arrests in Tiger Shroff case, CJP leaders' release and more

Good morning, readers! Here are the top headlines from the day that you need to know - from politics and world news to sports and entertainment.

Tiger Shroff attack: Total arrests rise to 10 after 3 more held

CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka's release; three more arrests in the Tiger Shroff attack case and unrest in France are among the top stories today (ANI/AFP)

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Mumbai Police arrested three more people from Haryana’s Sonipat district on Wednesday in connection with the October 18 firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car, taking the total number of arrests to 10, even as investigators found that the alleged shooters had conducted reconnaissance at the homes of A-list actors, before targeting Shroff.

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Police said the three newly arrested accused, including Sameer, Jatin and Ankit, allegedly helped plan the attack and arrange weapons and logistical support for the shooters. Read the full story here.

CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka released after 7-day custody

A special executive magistrate on Wednesday ordered the release of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from judicial custody after they agreed not to call any protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is re-notified as a designated protest site.

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{{^usCountry}} The leaders have signed an undertaking which states that they will "not commit any breach of peace." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The leaders have signed an undertaking which states that they will "not commit any breach of peace." {{/usCountry}}

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“We reiterate our undertaking and commitment towards peace, law and order, public tranquility and further we specifically state that we will not make any calls for protest at Jantar Mantar till such a time that it is de-notified in accordance with law," the document added. Full story here.

Indian embassy issues advisory amid France protests

The Indian embassy in Paris has issued an advisory for Indian nationals living in France and those planning to visit the country amid ongoing violent protests and clashes, urging them to stay alert and avoid large gatherings and crowded areas.

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The embassy also urged Indians to stay away from areas where demonstrations are taking place and follow directions issued by French authorities. This advisory comes as France sees one of its worst periods of unrest in years. Protests over the rising cost of living, declining public services and concerns about education turned violent, with looting, arson and clashes with police reported in Paris, Marseille and Lyon, among other cities. Read the full story here.

Mika Singh demands apology from Uttarakhand minister for humiliating’ brother

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi made headlines after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal reprimanded him on stage during a cultural evening and questioned his conduct, alleging that he was intoxicated.

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Several celebrities came out in support of the singer after his brother, Mika Singh, defended him, claiming that Daler never drinks alcohol. Now, days after the incident, Mika has demanded an apology from the minister. Read the full story here.

India’s adaptability, depth face stern New Zealand test

India and New Zealand have developed quite the rivalry. It may not be as emotional or one-sided as India vs Pakistan, but it has become as gruelling and fiercely contested as India vs Australia.

India don’t tour New Zealand often: just four times in the last 15 years. It’s even rarer these days for a team to travel for a full-fledged tour covering all three formats.

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That makes this upcoming tour something of an exception, but also one that promises to be vastly different from any assignment this Indian team has undertaken in recent times. Full story here.