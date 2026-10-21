Some old bits, lots of new: India’s adaptability, depth face stern New Zealand test
India embark on a rare all-format tour of New Zealand with a T20I series that promises fresh challenges, new faces and a test of their mettle
India and New Zealand have developed quite the rivalry. It may not be as emotional or one-sided as India vs Pakistan, but it has become as gruelling and fiercely contested as India vs Australia. India don’t tour New Zealand often: just four times in the last 15 years. It’s even rarer these days for a team to travel for a full-fledged tour covering all three formats. That makes this upcoming tour something of an exception, but also one that promises to be vastly different from any assignment this Indian team has undertaken in recent times.
First things first. With the long tour beginning with the T20Is on Thursday, don’t expect it to be anything like the West Indies series, where runs flowed freely and sixes smoked with ease. New Zealand’s grounds may be smaller, but the winds can make all the difference. Rest assured, batters will have to work hard to post totals of 200, let alone smash batting records as they did in the previous two bilateral T20I series in India.
Also Read: How India have fared in bilateral T20I series in New Zealand over the years
Deep Dive
A lot has changed since India last toured New Zealand. Shikhar Dhawan, now retired, was India’s T20I opener, and Suryakumar Yadav world’s No. 1 T20I batter. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was part of India’s bowling setup before being pushed into a four-year exile. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was yet to attend trials for Rajasthan Royals. Rishabh Pant and Umran Malik were the pacers of that squad, as were Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal. In fact, only six players from that 15 have made it into the current team.
Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are the only Indian captains to have won a T20I series in New Zealand. Even MS Dhoni endured back-to-back series defeats. Under Kohli, India recorded their biggest series-winning margin in 2020, sweeping the Black Caps 5-0. The more recent 1-0 series win, however, could have swung either way, with two matches affected by rain.
The questions Iyer needs to answer
If Ireland and England were considered Shreyas Iyer’s biggest test yet, New Zealand promises to be a different kettle of fish. The Indian captain played it safe at the pre-match press conference, addressing the usual talking points - gruelling travel, flexibility in batting positions and the wait for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. What he wasn’t asked, though, was how he plans to give the newcomers game time. Will Naman Dhir get a game on the strength of his batting alone, given that his off-spin may not warrant a place in the XI? How many overs will Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav get to bowl? Or will the returning Varun Chakaravarthy be an automatic pick?
Also Read: From Ireland to New Zealand, India seek answers in relentless T20I schedule
Wickets in New Zealand have traditionally been a tad green and more conducive to seam bowling, although much will depend on the pitches that are rolled out. India picking more or less the same squad that faced the West Indies suggests the team management trusts its depth, with as many as nine players embarking on their first tour of New Zealand as part of the senior team.
A closer look at the last five T20Is at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval suggests the average first-innings score is 161, a far cry from the run-fests witnessed in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and New Chandigarh. Pacers have accounted for almost 70 per cent of the wickets, while the toss has made little difference, with teams batting first holding a narrow 3-2 edge over those chasing.
The No. 4 position has yielded the most runs. Tim Seifert has scored 104 in four matches, while Glenn Phillips has 96 in two innings.
New Zealand have been dealing with player contract issues for over a year, but this series has seen most of them return for a high-stakes assignment, including Finn Allen, arguably one of the most exciting T20 batters in the world now. Allen last played a T20I for New Zealand early last year, but his strike-rate of close to 185 at home underlines the threat he poses. Unlike the Australia-South Africa Tests, where poor crowd turnout has given the board headaches, Allen’s presence could help draw a capacity crowd close to 30,000 for the two teams vying for supremacy.
For the longest time, New Zealand had the wood over India in ICC tournaments. They went 21 years without losing a title final to India, until the jinx was broken in 2023. The last time these two teams met in a similar setting was earlier this year, when India handed New Zealand a thumping defeat to clinch the T20 World Cup title. Such was India’s dominant campaign that it has almost faded into the background already. The T20I series will be a precursor to the ODIs and, eventually, the Tests, but it will also set the tone for the next 40-odd days.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More