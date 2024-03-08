HT Smartcast, the podcasting arm of HT Media Ltd., announced new podcasts on the occasion of International Women's Day to amplify the voices of women through engaging and empowering content and shows. The new line-up includes ‘Why Leadership Fails’ hosted by Bhavna Lalchandani, The Super Womaniya Show Season 2 with RJ Stutee, The Working Life Season 3 by Mint’s Devina Sengupta etc. HT Smartcast is a leading podcast platform dedicated to bringing diverse and enriching content to listeners worldwide. HT Smartcast announces new shows on International Women's Day

Why Leadership Fails with Bhavna Lalchandani is a show about unfiltered, candid conversations with successful business leaders to explore if a good leader can fail and what we can learn from their experiences. The podcast features insightful conversations with industry luminaries such as Gauranga Das Prabhu, Daboo Ratnani, Divya Dixit, Hemen Desai and many more.

The Super Womaniya Show Season 2 by RJ Stutee returns with an inspiring Women at Work series, featuring conversations with Sunetra Choudhary, Shaili Chopra, Kiran Rao, Koel Puri, Tanuj Chandra, and other successful women leaders.

The Working Life Season 3 by Mint’s Devina Sengupta dives into the diverse perspectives of working women in the new season of Mint's The Working Life podcast. On the first episode, Devina is in conversation with Sabina Dewan, president & executive director, JustJobs Network.

Listeners can tune in to these thought-provoking conversations on www.htsmartcast.com.