People asleep were rudely awakened early this morning, a few minutes before 4 a.m. as the result of a number of earth tremors which shook houses, rattled doors, brought down vessels from shelves and generally upset normal nocturnal conditions. The first tremor lasted for nearly twenty seconds, and was itself sufficiently intense to awaken the sleepers who rubbed their eyes and attempted to make sure that it was not a passing fire engine or other heavy vehicle that was responsible for the shake-up.

HT This Day: March 7, 1935 -- Severe earthquake tremors in Delhi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Within a few seconds of the first, an even intenser shock was felt and houses in Burn Bastion Road were seen to oscillate. It was now that vessels were hurled down from shelves where they had been arranged the previous night.

Swinging Trees

Trees on the roadside were also seen to swing as it in response to a strong wind. Birds were shaken in their nests and several frightened crows got out of their nests and set up a cawing. It was quite dark and having got away from their perches on nests they found it difficult to get back to their places.

Third Shock

A third Shock of less intensity followed about a couple of minutes later. The severity of the tremor suggests that the epicenter of the earthquake must have been fairly close or that there has been a tremendous cataclysm at some distance, reports of which may be expected to come in in the course of the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shocks Felt at Meerut

(From Our Correspondent)

MEERUT A severe quake shock which lasted for a minute was experienced at 4 a.m. when people were awakened in their beds by a swinging sensation and rattling of furniture. No damage to property or loss of life has yet been reported.

At Moradabad

(From Our Correspondent)

MORADABAD An earthquake shock of severe intensity, lasting about, a couple of minutes, was felt here early this morning at about 4 a.m. People got up from their beds panic-stricken and came out of their houses. Doors and windows of houses clattered and beds shook violently and pieces of furniture tumbled down. Some houses in the city are reported to have been damaged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some Houses Collapse

LUCKNOW From reports received so far, it appears that Moradabad is the worst sufferer from the earthquake which occurred in most of the districts of U. P. A few houses are reported to have collapsed in Moradabad. -A.P.I.

At Dehradun

(From Our Correspondent)

DEHRADUN Two earthquake shocks in quick succession were felt here in the early hours, this morning, at about 3-55 a.m. The first shock was an ordinary one, but the second one was of considerable intensity lasting four or five seconds, No damage to property has been reported yet.

At Meerut

MEERUT A smart earthquake shock, lasting for about half a minute, was felt here, this morning, at about 4 a.m. No loss of life or property has so far been reported. - United Press.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Calcutta

CALCUTTA An earthquake shock of moderate intensity, at a distance of about 650 miles, with the epicenter region possibly in West Nepal and Kumaon, was recorded by the Alipore Seismographs at 3-48 a.m., to-day. -A.PI

At Lucknow

LUCKNOW A slight earthquake shock was experienced here in the early hours of the morning to-day. No damage to property or loss of life has been reported so far. -United Press