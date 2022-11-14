HT This Day: Nov 16, 1959 -- Pakistan to vacate Tukergram today

Tukergram, the tiny border village which was occupied by Pakistan in September last year, will be handed back to India tomorrow.

The village had been occupied by Pakistan after a bitter fight with a small squad of the Indian border security force.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tukergram was also the base of repeated Pakistani firing incidents.

The village lies on the banks of Kushiara in Karimganj sub-division of Cachar district.

High officials of the Assam Government left h re for Tukergram this morning to take over the village.

The decision to hand over Tukergram to India was taken at the recent ministerial level conference in New Delhi.

India has agreed to a rational revision of the boundary in the Patharia hills.