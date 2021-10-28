HT Tourism Conclave: Chhattisgarh looks to promote tourism in Bastar region

Promoting tribal tourism and placing the Maoist-hot bed of Bastar region on the world tourism map is one of the key focuses of the Chhattisgarh government, state tourism board chief Atal Shrivasatva said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the HT Tourism Conclave on Wednesday, Shrivasatva, said the state government aims to promote tribal tourism in Bastar and other similar areas which comprises around 32 percent of tribal population.

“Bastar is known for its unexplored natural beauty... To encourage tourism in the region, we have developed tribal tourist circuits and ethnic resorts. We are also focusing on the food and culture of Bastar region in districts like Jagdalpur and Sukma. The Chhattisgarh government is presently focusing on the tribal tourist circuit of Bastar to woo tourists,” Shrivasatva said, adding that tribal-dominated divisions like Surguja are also on the tribal tourism map.

There is a misconception that Bastar is a strife-torn place as Maoists never hurt tourists or common people, he said.

“The Maoists are in ideological war with security forces and the government, not with tourists or common man. Hence, it is only a misconception that Chhattisgarh is violence-ridden state. Everyone should visit the state,” Shrivasatva said.

“I feel that in Chhattisgarh, we have a lot of opportunities to enhance and improve the tourism sector within the state. As they say, ‘Prakriti ka Gadh Chhattisgarh’, and we are certainly working to realise it to its fullest. We have developed land banks which we will lease out for 10 years to 30 years and the leaseholder will have free hand to do the constructions to enhance tourism with government permission,” he added.

Talking about religious tourism in the state, the tourism board chairman said: “Lord Rama’s maternal village is in Chhattisgarh and Kaushalya was born here. History says that out of 14 years of his exile, he lived almost 10 years in Chhattisgarh. The temples of ‘Bal Rama’ and Kaushalya are in Chhattisgarh. From Sitamadhi in Koriya to Ramaram in Sukma district, Rama travelled through Chhattisgarh during his exile. Hence, Ram Van Gaman Path was planned along the same route and nine spots have been identified and are being developed along the way.”

The government is also planning agriculture tourism in the state and efforts are underway in this regard, he said.

“We have initiated the registration for farm houses in every district and we will take the tourists there to help them live the true village life and understand nature, crop cycle and a lot of other things of which the new generation is unaware of,” he added.