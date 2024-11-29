HT interview: Biren Singh a liability for party, state, says Mizo CM Lalduhoma

Manipur’s chief minister N Biren Singh is a liability for the state, its people and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and even President’s Rule is preferable compared to his administration, Mizoram CM Lalduhoma said on Thursday, hitting out at his embattled neighbour over violence that has raged for 18 months now. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma.(HT_PRINT)

Speaking to HT in an interview, Lalduhoma also opposed the fencing of the India-Myanmar border and said disarming all militias in Manipur was the first step towards lasting peace.

“I am sorry to say that he (Biren Singh) is a liability to the state of Manipur. He has been a liability to his own people and his party,” he said. “If his service is still needed, in my opinion, it is a necessary evil. More evil and less necessary.”

Lalduhoma, who heads the Zoram People’s Movement, also backed enforcing President’s Rule for now in the neighbouring state.

“If we are going to compare President’s Rule with the present government, then President’s Rule is much more preferable. But if there can be a responsible government, elected body with a different leader, who can acknowledge the significant contribution made by tribal people for freedom struggle of this country, who recognises them as an integral part of India and genuine citizens of this country –– then in that case, it may be better to have that kind of CM,” he said.

The comments came amid mounting pressure on Biren Singh, whose government has been unable to quell rising violence in Manipur in recent weeks, especially after the encounter killing of 10 tribal people and the brutal murder of six Meitei people. Around 260 people have died in ethnic clashes that began in May 2023 between the Meitei and the Kuki communities but have since engulfed the entire state.

Mizoram is not only Manipur’s neighbour, it is also home to a large number of Kuki-Zo people.

Lalduhoma said he felt there was no point in giving advice to Biren Singh, who has resisted calls for his removal from within and outside his party. Last week, the National Peoples Party withdrew its support even as Union home minister Amit Shah held emergency meetings in Delhi.

“My suggestion is, all the arms and ammunition held by militias in Manipur should be surrendered. If these people continue keeping all these sophisticated weapons, who knows –– one day they may point their guns at Delhi. That possibility is there. They should be disarmed. All armed groups should be banned. Lastly, there has to be a sincere negotiation with hill leaders,” Lalduhoma said.

He acknowledged that tribal leaders refused to sit down for negotiations with the Meitei leadership during meetings called by the Union home ministry but said it was not a roadblock for peace. “They may not like to have this discussion in the presence of the chief minister and Meitei leaders. Maybe they want to have a separate meeting,” he said.

He called for the reunification of all Zo people under the Mizoram state and said his government was against the proposed boundary fence along the Myanmar border.

“We are against it (the fence). We have to be. How can we have a border fencing when we are talking about reunification? Once we have a border fencing, our brothers and sisters will never look towards us. Forever we will be divided,” he said.

The CM said he had discussed the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi sand Union home minister Amit Shah.

“I discussed with them. They told me the need for this. And I told them it will be against unification and that of Akhand Bharat and it is against the aspiration and sentiment of the people,” he said.

“[But] before fencing, one has to make preparations. Border roads and approach roads to villages have to be constructed. It will take many years. The actual construction of fencing will be much later on. I am not under pressure. It is not an issue now,” he added.

He also rejected speculation that a porous border with Myanmar was aiding in the smuggling of guns, weapons, drugs. “These things could not be stopped despite the Indo-Bangladesh border fence,” he said.

He called for the unification of the Zo people under India, and said a controversial speech in September, when he called for the Zo communities to come together, was misinterpreted.

“The main purpose of my visit to US was to send a message about reunification within India. And I am very categorical about that. I have clearly mentioned that unification has to be within India,” he said.