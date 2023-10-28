HT interview: My party asked me to contest saying there is no leader bigger in stature (in MP) than mine, says Kulaste

Minister of State for Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste is among the four sitting MPs the BJP has fielded for the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh’s Mahakoshal region. A prominent tribal face, he’s in the fray for the Niwas seat in Mandla district held by the Congress which in 2018 won 24 of the 38 seats the region sends to the state legislature. Not hiding his chief ministerial aspiration, he spoke in front of a gathering of women, men and children, answering questions in the manner of addressing the motley crowd.

Faggan Singh Kulaste is among the four MPs the BJP has fielded for the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh’s Mahakoshal (ANI)

Edited Excerpts:

You’re contesting for the assembly while being the sitting area (Mandla) MP. Isn’t it a demotion?

Ask these people (points to the gathering). I’ve never nurtured political ambition. I started my journey as a social worker in this area. There was no change in me when I became a Union minister. I’m the same man today when I am contesting for the assembly. Politics for me is a means to serve. I was the first to get responsibility (as minister) when AB Vajpayee constituted the tribal ministry. The very first grant I approved was for maintenance of Rani Durgavati’s ‘Samadhi sthal’. I took care of places associated with (tribal warriors) Shankar Shah, Raghunath Shah and Birsa Munda. Now, we’re observing ‘Gaurav Diwas’ (on birth anniversary of Birsa Munda). We always worked for the dignity of tribal communities.

Sentiments matter but issues such as poverty, unemployment and inflation are important. Feedback from people suggests poor implementation of government schemes. On getting LPG connections under Ujjwala, many recipients didn’t refill cylinders...

There might have been lack of understanding of Ujjwala’s importance but gradually awareness is growing among sisters and mothers. Numbers show our schemes are benefitting people. The PM’s Awas Yojna, Kisan Samman Nidhi and the state government’s Ladli Behna have wide coverage. Every house has an electricity connection now....

Isn’t the candidature of MPs an expression of no-confidence in the local leadership?

It isn’t like that. In MP we’ve been in power for four terms since 2003. We lost in 2018 by a narrow margin of 5-7 seats. Our tally was 109 and Congress’ 114. They made false promises to people. There’s hardly any farmer who got ₹2 lakh loan waiver under the Congress. They told lies to women that their bank loans would be waived. No one benefitted from their promised ₹4,000 scholarship to youth. Above all they didn’t give respect to tribals.

My question is about MPs and union ministers contesting assembly elections. Say something on that.

I didn’t ask for the ticket. The party took a decision due to my stature, conveyed it to me over phone and I accepted.

Your brother lost the previous election from Niwas. You’ve been brought as there were differences over candidature. Like you, Prahlad Patel, also an MP and a union minister, has been fielded in Narsingpur. Is it a promotion or demotion?

Neither promotion nor demotion. The party is supreme and we follow what it decides. Elections to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are being contested under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party will take a decision as to who’ll be chief minister after we win.

Do you mean Shivraj Singh Chouhan won’t be CM if the BJP retains power?

I can’t say this...

But your statement suggests so.

You can draw any inference but I can’t say this. It’s the party which will decide as to who’s going to become the CM.

The PM doesn’t say anything from the stage on the CM’s work. You’ve talked about schemes. Is there no contribution of Shivraj Singh Chouhan in that? Shouldn’t it be acknowledged if he has contributed?

When I’m talking about the government’s work, contribution of the CM is obviously there. We are soldiers of the PM; all workers here are soldiers of the PM and the party. We work together for the public.

I’ve heard people in your constituency say if the BJP returns to power, you should be CM for the sake of the dignity of tribal communities. Are you game?

My party asked me to contest saying there is no leader bigger in stature than mine. People can draw any inference from it. The party must have thought through while deciding on my candidature.

Will you deny if the party asks you to assume the CM’s office?

There’s no question of denying any responsibility. I’ve taken up every responsibility the party gave whether it was in the state or at the Centre. I have been general secretary and president of the party in this district (Mandla). In a way, I’m a founding member of the party here.

No tribal leader has ever become CM in MP. A tribal CM can do a lot for tribal communities.

It’s a call the party has to take.

You talked of your stature but some party insiders say that as a candidate yourself, you might get confined to your constituency.

I’ll campaign in the entire state. A couple of days back, I canvassed for the party in four districts.

Is this to raise further your stature to make you eligible for the CM’s office?

I have my presence in the entire state. In 2003 I helped the party win 37 out of the 41 ST seats. It was a historic achievement.

But your performance wasn’t good in 2018 when the number of ST seats increased to 47.

It was because of the Congress’s lies and false promises. They beguiled the innocent tribals. They’re now exposed and can’t succeed.

How many seats will the BJP win in the state this time?

Our target is 150. We can exceed that.

The Congress too claims to be winning 130 plus.

They can say anything. The reality is different.

BJP also made tall claims in Karnataka. Don’t you see a similar situation in MP with Shivraj Singh as its YS Yeddyurappa?

There’s a difference. Our (party) organisation in MP is an example in the entire country. I can say with certainty that if tribals are standing with a sense of solidarity today I have made a major contribution to it.

Don’t you think the party workers in general are unhappy with the government in MP?

Regardless of earlier circumstances, our workers have a clear aim to see the BJP win a fifth term.

How many tribal seats will you win?

At least 33 (of the 47 reserved). This broadly will be the scenario.

Former CM Kamal Nath also comes from Mahakoshal. Don’t you think he has good influence over tribals in this region?

Our graph among tribals is increasing and has regained the original level (of 2003). The outcome in MP will depend on the tribal vote.

There’s a buzz that the sitting Congress MLA was shifted from Niwas to make things easier for you because of your friendship with Kamal Nath.

I’ve had friendship with Kamal Nath ji, Digvijaya Singh ji and even the late Arjun Singh ji who treated me like his son. I enjoyed the affection also of Atal ji who gave me a free hand to work for tribals.

You went in a different direction rather than answering my question. Was the sitting Congress MLA shifted out to facilitate your victory?

I don’t care what the Congress does. It’s their internal matter. Our goal is clear. We have to work for the BJP’s fifth term in government.

Don’t you think the BJP can boost its prospects by projecting a tribal face such as you as CM? I’m asking because your party failed in 2018 because it lost a majority of tribal seats.

I’ve already said that innocent tribals believed the Congress’ lies in 2018. It won’t happen again.

Why hasn’t the party declared Shivraj Singh Chouhan or anyone else as the CM candidate this time? In 2008, 2013 and 2018, Chouhan led the party as its undisputed leader.

It’s the party leadership’s policy. May be, lady luck will smile on us (Ho sakta hai ki hum logon ka bhagya khul jaaye). The decision must’ve been taken considering all aspects.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ranjan Ranjan Srivastava leads HT’s coverage from Bhopal. He has spent more than two decades in journalism in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, covering political and other affairs. For the past 16 years, he has been working in Madhya Pradesh....view detail