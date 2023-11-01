HTLS 2023 Day 2 LIVE: Exploring 'chip war' with author Chris Miller
Welcome to Day 2 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023. Our first guest of the day is Chris Miller, an accomplished author and scholar known for his expertise in international history, particularly in the fields of technology, geopolitics, economics, and Russian affairs. He is the author of "Chip War: The Fight for the World's Most Critical Technology," a book that explores the geopolitical history of computer chips. He will be in conversation with R Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times.
In the second session, former chief election commissioner Navin Chawla and Milan Vaishnav, director, Carnegie South Asia, will be in conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, national political editor, Hindustan Times.
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 05:55 PM
Semiconductors' Role in AI
Miller: The capabilities that semiconductors have made possible in terms of AI are tremendous. However, we are still in the early stages of applying AI to various sectors of the economy.
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 05:54 PM
The Future of Tech and AI
Sukumar: What could possibly drive the future?
Miller: The major challenge the tech industry will face over the next decade is applying artificial intelligence to the broader economy. Companies like OpenAI and Google are already exploring AI's potential, but we are in the early stages of this process.
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 05:53 PM
The Uncertainty and Costs
According to Miller, managing this uncertainty presents a particularly formidable challenge. Companies encounter significant obstacles when attempting to secure comprehensive insurance against risks associated with China-Taiwan, but it's a necessary step due to the potentially enormous costs involved. In the event of a Chinese blockade of Taiwan or disruption of semiconductor shipments, preliminary estimates indicate that the global economy could suffer trillions of dollars in damage within just a few quarters.
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 05:52 PM
Geopolitical Complexity of Taiwan
Miller: Taiwan's geopolitical situation is highly complex and challenging. The difficulty lies in predicting the political landscape and Chinese policies regarding Taiwan. As a result, companies and countries are reevaluating their supply chain dependencies on both China and Taiwan.
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 05:47 PM
The Limits of Globalization and Protectionist Trends
Miller observes that in the political discourse of the United States, Europe, and Japan, political leaders often express the desire to bring manufacturing back to their own countries and reverse the trend of offshoring. However, he believes that when you closely examine the actions of government officials, their primary focus is not so much on completely reversing offshoring in manufacturing, but rather on addressing specific risks.
“In reality, the chip industry is that there will not be any country that can produce cutting-edge chips independently for decades. So the question is how much risk and what type of risks are you willing to bear.”
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 05:45 PM
The Role of Government Investment
Miller: A significant part of this progress has been made in ways that aren't economically viable. The Chinese government has been infusing substantial sums into the industry. This approach aligns with the interests of Chinese leaders who prioritize security considerations. However, it may not be in the long-term interest of Chinese citizens as it drives up costs without yielding many viable businesses.
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 05:44 PM
China's Efforts in the Semiconductor Ecosystem
Measured by the metrics that Chinese leaders are looking at, which is the share of chips that China produces domestically, they are making progress. It's still the case that China relies heavily on importing high-end chips from Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and the US. However, compared to a decade ago, China imports less as a share of its overall chip consumption.
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 05:42 PM
Expanding India's Role
Miller emphasizes that besides design, there exists the potential to investigate other facets of the supply chain, such as manufacturing or assembly. The critical issue to consider is whether India can assume a more substantial role in those sectors as well.
On the flip side, it's crucial to bear in mind that competition prevails throughout the entire supply chain. India is not the only player, as numerous economies across the globe are also making efforts to strengthen their semiconductor industries.
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 05:41 PM
India's Prospects in the Semiconductor Ecosystem
Sukumar: Do you think India has a chance of succeeding in its effort to become part of the semiconductor ecosystem?
Miller: Well, I think India certainly has a very good chance of becoming part of the semiconductor ecosystem. In fact, in some ways, it already is. There's a very large number of semiconductor design experts in India right now. This is a promising foundation. The question is, can that design ecosystem be further developed? Can more design-focused firms be established in India?
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 05:39 PM
Leveraging Design Expertise
Miller: However, the design expertise is something that India has a lot of opportunity to leverage. Design expertise can be applied in many different ways and within various niches. So that's the challenge for really every country - to find the part of the supply chain where their comparative advantage lies.
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 05:38 PM
Identifying a Comparative Advantage
Miller: So for countries and companies, the challenge is to find the niche where they have a comparative advantage and where they can compete at the cutting edge. For countries like India, trying to build up its semiconductor ecosystem, taking on major players head-on is a significant challenge. These established players have substantial resources on their side.
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 05:38 PM
India's Quest to Enter the Chip Supply Chain
Miller: I think every country today is looking at where they can fit in the chip ecosystem because there's no single country in the world that is anywhere close to having a self-sufficient supply chain domestically.
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 05:37 PM
Semiconductors and the Global Landscape
Miller: Whether it's the shape of the world economy – for example, China spends as much money each year importing chips as it spends importing oil. You can't understand the global trading system without semiconductors.
If it's the rise of big tech companies and AI, which has been enabled by ever more advanced semiconductors. All of the key trends that are shaping and transforming the world today have semiconductors at their core.
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 05:34 PM
The Inspiration Behind 'Chip War'
Sukumar: What made you write this book? What sparked that idea?
Miller: Over the past number of years, I have come to realize the extent to which my life and all our lives are structured around thousands of tiny silicon chips buried deep in the electronic devices that we rely on.
We came to realize that these chips are not only important because they make our devices possible but also because all of the key trends that define our world are shaped by these semiconductors.
- Wed, 01 Nov 2023 05:21 PM
