HTLS 2024: S Jaishankar underlines India's political stability

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that the world looks at India's political stability amid global political instability. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS 2024), he talked about India's current political scenario, saying it is not easy to get re-elected in democratic countries. S Jaishankar at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

"The world looks at India's political stability. Especially at a time when most countries in the world are facing political instability. At such a time, being elected three times in a row in a democracy is not an ordinary thing," S Jaishankar told R Sukumar, HT's editor-in-chief.

S Jaishankar said that the world also looks at India's economy, as it is challenging for other countries to maintain a growth rate of 7-8 per cent.

He further said that there is a lot of business and investment enthusiasm in India today.

S Jaishankar also talked about Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

"This US election tells us a lot about America. It tells us that many of the concerns and priorities that won Donald Trump a first term have become more intense, not gone away," the minister said.

He said that if the American election result is interpreted, it reflects the electorate's disenchantment and unhappiness with the impact of globalisation.

He added that when discussing globalisation, China must also be mentioned as it has been its biggest beneficiary.

S Jaishankar said that the United States will become more self-aware under the Donald Trump administration regarding its economic and manufacturing interests, as the nature of technology is linked to national security.

“Today, technology and national security cannot be compartmentalised, and this is part of the digital and AI revolution,” Jaishankar said.He further said despite being a global power, the US still needs partners and cannot do everything on its own.