HT This Day: March 13, 1948 -- Thibaw’s throne back in Burma after 81 years

Lord Mountbatten today returned to the Burmese people the throne of King Thibaw, the last Burmese king, at an impressive and colourful ceremony at the palace of the President, Sao Shwe Thaik.

Cabinet Ministers, diplomats and servicemen of all nationalities watched Lord Mountbatten, in white naval uniform, hand over the throne “or behalf of His Majesty the King and the Government and people of India.’

The throne was taken to India by the British when Burma was annexed in 1866. It was returned from Cab cutta last month and assembled at the presidential palace.

During the ceremony the Governor-General and Lady Mountbatten sat beneath the flags of Britain, Burma and India in the building which was his H.Q. during the war. They heard a ceremonial roll of the royal Burmese drums and the chanting of the ‘Yadu’-a Burmese poem befitting the occasion.

Lord Mountbatten pulled a cord dropping a vast red curtain to reveal the magnificent gold-lacquered throne dulled with age.

Mountbatten’s Speech

“These relics come with the warmest wishes and goodwill of all of us in India and with them go our fervent hope and firm belief that Burma will enjoy to the full the fruits of peace and freedom in the years to come.” said Lord Mountbatten presenting the throne and a silver mat, said to have been woven by Queen Supayaiat for King Thibaw.

Lord Mountbatten said: “I feel very proud and privileged to have this opportunity of taking part in this unique ceremony today. As I stand here in this great room memories come crowding fast around me. Here , I danced as a young man 26 years ago, but most I think of the period four years ago when we were starting the fight to liberate Burma, and of the period nearly three years ago when we returned to Rangoon. Here in this room I held an investiture for the presentation of medal ribbons to allied soldiers of many nationalities, and here too I had a small afternoon reception where Bogyoke Aung San and many of his colleagues assembled in a friendly and happy gathering.

“Gen. Aung San is alas no longer with us-the man who did so much for his country. During the final months of the war he placed himself and his Burmese Patriot Forces under my command to fight against the Japanese. The assistance which he and his forces gave to our advancing army was most welcome, and from our earliest meeting I formed the opinion that here was a man who was a proved leader and would be a man to guide the destinies of Burma for many years to come.

“His murder was a shocking loss, and we in India can appreciate how much this has meant to all of you here, as we have recently suffered such a crushing blow by the loss of our great leader, Mahatma Gandhi.

“Although this is my first visit to Burma for two years I have retained a close interest in the affairs of the country through the agency of my good friend, the late Governor, Maj. Gen. Sir Hubert Rance.

“I am glad to hear that the rehabilitation of the country is progressing; but I know it will take time, as the whole of Burma was a battlefield twice in three years, and the devastation which I saw everywhere was unspeakable. I am sure, however, that with her internal resources Burma in the process of time will regain her former strength.

“With my close connection with Burma, whose name I have the honour to bear in my title,- I was keen that my visit should be marked in some special way. On Burma’s Independence Day on January 4, I made a token presentation to your Ambassador in Delhi of the small Takhtaposh, which was formerly at the west end of the throne room in Government House, Calcutta. This is the Takhtaposh you see before you; it originally belonged to King Thibaw and was taken from the Palace in Mandalay in 1885. I arranged with 17 Win that I would take this Takhtaposh with me in the aeroplane and deliver it in person in Rangoon.

“The Mandalay Hlutdaw Throne was last- used by King Thibaw of Burma when he visited the H1utdaw, in Mandalay, and which is a replica of the famous Lion Throne of King Thibaw which used to stand in the great Hall of Audience in the Palace of Mandalay, now, alas, burnt to the ground. I also bring with me another object of historical interest-a silver mat which according to tradition was woven by Queen Supayalat for King Thibaw.

“I now have much pleasure in presenting the Takhtaposh and the silver mat to the people of Burma on behalf of His Majesty the King and of the Government and people of us India. In presenting these historical relics may I say, once again, that they come with the warmest wishes and goodwill of all us in India, and with them go our fervent hope and firm belief that we will enjoy to the full the fruits of peace and freedom in the times to come.

