HT THIS DAY: November 24, 1949 — Hyderabad accedes to India

As per the firman issued by the Nizam, “the Constitution of India, as drafted by the Constituent Assembly of India, provides a suitable basis for this State to enter into such a constitutional relationship with the Indian Union”
A screengrab of the Hindustan Times on November 24, 1949.
A screengrab of the Hindustan Times on November 24, 1949.
Published on Nov 24, 2021
UPI

Secunderabad- Hyderabad has acceded to India, announces a firman issued by the Nizam tonight.

The following is the text of the firman:

“Whereas in the best interests of the State of Hyderabad, which is closely linked with the rest of India by a community of interest in the economic, political and other fields, it is desirable that a constitutional relationship should be established between this State and the contemplated Union of India;

“And whereas, the Constitution of India, as drafted by the Constituent Assembly of India, provides a suitable basis for this State to enter into such a constitutional relationship with the Indian Union, as also for re-ordering the internal constitutional structure of the State.

“I hereby declare and direct that the Constitution of India shortly to be adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India shall be the constitution for the State of Hyderabad as for the other parts of India, and shall be enforced as such by me, my heirs and successors in accordance with the tenor of its provisions and that the provisions of the said Constitution shall, as from the date of its commencement, supersede and abrogate all other constitutional provisions inconsistent therewith, which are at present in force in this State.

“I further declare that the above decision which I have taken after mature consideration in order to ensure for the people of Hyderabad, the benefits of an honourable partnership in a united and democratic India, shall, in view of its far-reaching consequences, be subject to ratification by the people of this State, whose will as expressed through the Constituent Assembly of the State proposed to be constituted shortly must finally determine the nature of the relationship between this State and the Union of India, as also the Constitution of the State itself.

