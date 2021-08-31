HT THIS DAY: September 1, 1956 — Bomb explosion again near Jama Masjid, 28 injured

Delhi–Twenty-Eight persons were injured, two of them seriously, following another mysterious bomb explosion in the Jama Masjid area of Delhi city on Friday night exactly a week after the previous incident in the same area and almost at the same time.

Of the injured, 23 were admitted to the hospital end the remaining five were discharged after medical aid was rendered to them. Two of the injured persons were reported to be policemen--one in plain clothes and the other in uniform. The two seriously injured persons, including a policeman, were not yet out of danger.

Among those who were admitted to hospital following last Friday’s bomb explosion, one person, named Abdul Ghaffar, a resident of Turkman Gate, died last night, thus bringing the total death caused by the last bomb explosion to five.

Friday’s bomb explosion is the fourth in the area and the fifth in a series of bomb explosions in Delhi during the last three months. A week ago (August 24), a bomb exploded just in front of Jagat Cinema.

The police have so far failed to trace out the culprits. A reward of Its 2,000 has been announced by the police in this connection.

Friday’s bomb explosion (last night) took place about 100 yards ahead of Jagat Cinema from Jama Masjid side in Urdu Bazar in front of Gali Nalwali.

AREA CORDONED

The bomb exploded at 8-10 p.m. At that time, it is stated, the affected area was being patrolled by policemen, both in plain clothes and in uniform. The bomb exploded with such an intensity as to blast the cement-concrete road about half an inch deep with a semi-circle of about five to six inches in width at the spot where it was dropped. It is believed that the material of the bomb was similar to the one used by the culprits on the previous occasion. Soon after the explosion, the entire affected area was cordoned off by the police.

Immediately after the incident, the Chief Commissioner, the I.G. of police, and other senior police officials arrived at the spot. Some M.L.A.S and M.P.s also visited the affected area.

A car bearing Punjab (Ferozepore) number, which was found parked on the street near the spot where the bomb exploded, has been held back by the police. The occupants of the car have also been detained for interrogation.

About a dozen persons are stated to have been taken into police custody. Searches in the houses adjoining the affected area are also being conducted.

The Chief Commissioner personally made inquiries from the shopkeepers near the affected area if they saw any person dropping the bomb. The shopkeepers could give him no clue. All that they could tell him was that they were witness to the flash of the explosion. They could not say, whether the bomb was dropped from a house-top or from road- side.

Late after midnight senior police officials convened a high level conference to chalk out a plan for investigations.