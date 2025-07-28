Huge potential for oil, gas exploration in Andaman & Nicobar offshore areas: Govt

New Delhi: India has witnessed a spurt in oil and gas exploration, particularly in offshore areas, and among these, the opening up of nearly 1 million sq km of erstwhile ‘No-Go’ offshore areas for exploration in 2022 has opened vast new frontiers, especially in deepwater and frontier regions like the Andaman-Nicobar (AN) offshore basin, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas told Rajya Sabha on Monday. Hardeep Singh Puri, minister of petroleum and natural gas. (File Photo)

Hardeep Singh Puri, minister of petroleum and natural gas, said the bold policy move to open ‘No-Go’ areas has facilitated unprecedented access for exploration and is a key enabler of the recent momentum in offshore activity. He was responding to questions by John Brittas, CPIM member of Parliament (MP) on 1. details of the recent claims regarding significant offshore oil and gas discoveries in the country, including near the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, specifying the location and estimated reserve found; 2. whether these claims have been independently verified; and 3. timeline and plan for their commercial exploitation to reduce country’s import dependence while ensuring environmental safeguards?

“Since 2015, Exploration and Production (E&P) companies operating in India have reported 172 hydrocarbon discoveries, including 62 in offshore areas. Geologically, the A&N basin lies at the intersection of the Andaman and Nicobar Basins, part of the Bengal-Arakan sedimentary system. The tectonic setting at the boundary of the Indian and Burmese plates has created numerous stratigraphic traps conducive to hydrocarbon accumulation. The basin’s geological promise is further amplified by its proximity to proven petroleum systems in Myanmar and North Sumatra,” Singh said, adding that global interest in the A&N basin has been rekindled following significant gas discoveries in South Andaman offshore Indonesia, highlighting geological continuity across this region.

While geology is favourable, the real breakthrough has come from the opening up of the region and the implementation of a new exploration strategy, which includes--Aggressive seismic acquisition, Initiation of stratigraphic and exploratory drilling, and increased engagement with international players, many of whom have shown interest in partnering for exploration in the newly accessible frontier blocks, he said in a written response.

“The Government through National Oil Companies have planned to drill four offshore stratigraphic wells, including one in the Andaman- Nicobar basin. These wells are designed to test key geological concepts, validate petroleum systems, and help de-risk future exploration,” the response said.

Further, ONGC and OIL have embarked on an ambitious exploration campaign in the Andaman ultra-deepwater region where they have planned to drill deepwater exploration wells reaching depths of 5,000 metres, which has never been done in the past.

“A wildcat well (ANDW-7), drilled in one of these blocks targeting carbonate plays, has provided crucial geological insights, including signs of light crude and condensate in cutting samples, heavy hydrocarbons such as C 5 neo-pentane in trip gases, and the presence of suitable reservoir facies. These findings indicate, for the first time, the existence of an active thermogenic petroleum system in the East Andaman Back Arc region, comparable to those in Myanmar and North Sumatra. While commercial accumulations are yet to be confirmed, the ongoing campaign has successfully established a working petroleum system and has laid the foundation for more focused exploration ahead,” Singh said.

To ensure environmental safeguards, exploration activities can only commence after due clearance under the EIA Notification, 2006 (as amended). The EIA process involves scientific assessment, stakeholder consultation (including with local communities and fisherfolk), and clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). Only upon securing these clearances, can companies begin operations, with all mandated safeguards in place, the response said.

Apart from oil and gas exploration, HT has reported that the ministry of mines has auctioned 13 offshore blocks including three in Kerala for construction sand; three in Gujarat for limemud ; and seven in Great Nicobar for polymetallic nodules and crusts.

HT reported on April 4 that the Union environment ministry and the department of fisheries have approved offshore mining blocks, including seven off the coast of Great Nicobar. HT has also reported that several infrastructure and tourism projects are coming up in Andaman and Nicobar. The Great Nicobar Holistic Development Project has four major components: an International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICCT); an international airport; a power plant; and a township. There is also a Trunk Infrastructure Road that will cut through Great Nicobar Island. The total cost is estimated at ₹81,800 crore. The Nicobar Islands fall in the Sundaland Biodiversity Hotspot and cover the western half of the Indonesian archipelago.