'Huge void in the media world': PM Modi on journalist Rohit Sardana's death
'Huge void in the media world': PM Modi on journalist Rohit Sardana's death

Prime Minister Modi recalled Sardana as a person who was full of energy, passionate about India's progress, and a kind hearted soul.
ANI | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 07:44 PM IST
TV journalist Rohit Sardana passed away on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.(@DrJitendraSingh/Twitter Photo )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled demise of journalist Rohit Sardana and said his untimely demise has left a "huge void in the media world".

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled Sardana as a person who was full of energy, passionate about India's progress, and a kind hearted soul.

"Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India's progress, and a kind-hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti," the PM tweeted.

Sardana had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 24 after undergoing a CT Scan.

"I had got a test done a week ago after showing symptoms. The RTPCR showed a negative result but the CT scan confirmed COVID. Condition is better than before. Take care of yourself and your family members," he had tweeted.

