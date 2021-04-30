TV news anchor Rohit Sardana succumbs to Covid-19

Popular television journalist Rohit Sardana, who contracted the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), passed away in Delhi on Friday. He was 40. “A little while ago I got a call from @capt_ivane. Hearing what he said, my hands trembled. It was the news of the demise of our friend and colleague Rohit Sardana. The virus would not have picked anyone so close to us. I was not ready for this. God has injustice ..ॐ peace,” Sardana’s former colleague and Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary said in a tweet in Hindi.

Apart from his colleagues, several political leaders took to social media to express grief over the Aaj Tak journalist’s death. “The sad news of the demise of senior TV journalist Rohit Sardana Ji is shocking. May God place his soul at his feet and give the family the courage to bear this sorrow,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Union home minister Amit Shah hailed him as a brave journalist. “Pained to learn about Shri Rohit Sardana ji’s untimely demise. In him, the nation has lost a brave journalist who always stood up for unbiased and fair reporting. May God give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences to his family and followers,” he wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also sent condolences to Sardana’s family via social media. “Shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely demise of journalist and anchor Rohit Sardana. May his soul find eternal peace. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” he said.

Union minister Jitendra Singh remembered Sardana as a promising journalist, who he said was putting up posts on social media until Friday seeking help for Covid-19-infected citizens. “A promising journalistic career abruptly cut short. His best was yet to come. Young #RohitSardana , who was only yesterday tweeting to arrange help for #COVID victims, has himself succumbed to the cruel Pandemic,” the minister wrote on the microblogging site.