‘Hum dekhenge’: Vivek Agnihotri on Uddhav Thackeray's political crisis

Film director Vivek Agnihotri on Thursday slammed Bollywood actors Swara Bhasker and Simi Garewal for supporting Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra. "Bollywood's brand ambassadors were appointed for full 5 years. They have job to do," the director of The Kashmir Files tweeted. Also Read: 'S***show': Swara Bhasker on Maharashtra turmoil; Simi Garewal praises Uddhav

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In several tweets, Agnihotri commented on the crisis as he wrote, 'God watches genocide-deniers', 'sabka time ata hai' etc. On the video of Uddhav Thackeray leaving the CM's residence on Wednesday, Agnihotri tweeted 'Hum dekhenge' -- the famous poem of Faiz.

Follow LIVE updates of Maharashtra political crisis

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Vivek Agnihotri recounted an incident of 2020 when, as he claimed, he was intimidated and threatened because he "wrote against the Palghar lynching of Sadhus and against the mismanagement of Covid".

"Uddhav Thackeray had sent Mumbai Police to my house to intimidate and threaten me for tweeting on Palghar Sadhus killings. That day I had taken a pledge. FINALLY...," Vivek Agnihotri tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The crisis in Maharashtra drew reactions from some Bollywood personalities including Swara Bhasker, Simi Garewal, Gauhar Khan, Atul Kasbekar. While Swara Bhasker questioned the need for electing a government, Simi Garewal said Uddhav Thackeray has no greed for power and plays no 'wily political games'. Actor Gauhar Khan said Uddhav Thackeray set the 'best example of unity, tolerance, inclusiveness and progress' and that Maharashtra had the best Covid management. Photographer and producer Atuk Kasbekar too praised Uddhav and said it would be a pity and travesty for Maharashtra if Uddhav is removed in this manner, "Objectively speaking #UddhavThackarey has been a very good CM for my state n city. Regardless of one’s political affiliations, this should be clearly obvious, grudgingly or otherwise," he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON