e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Hundreds turned back as Meghalaya, Mizoram intensify checking post NRC

After the NRC list was published, the Union home ministry had clarified that those out of NRC are not to be detained under any circumstance till they exhaust all remedies and will continue to enjoy all rights as other citizens.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:41 IST
Sadiq Naqvi
Sadiq Naqvi
Guwahati
Applicants submit their appeals after the release of final NRC list at an election office, in Tezpur.
Applicants submit their appeals after the release of final NRC list at an election office, in Tezpur.(PTI)
         

Hundreds have been turned back in Meghalaya and scores of inner line permit violators caught by police in Mizoram on their border with Assam as they strengthened security at checkpoints after the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) list was published on August 31.

“From September 1 to till September 26, 1,241 persons were detected without valid documents. They were directed to bring documents and visit Meghalaya,” Meghalaya’s superintendent of police (anti-infiltration) Sylvester Nongtnger said.

Nongtnger said officials manning the check gates check for NRC status or other valid documents before allowing people to enter the state.

“This is being done to make sure illegal immigrants do not enter the state,” he said.

After the NRC list was published, the Union home ministry had clarified that those out of NRC are not to be detained under any circumstance till they exhaust all remedies and will continue to enjoy all rights as other citizens. Those out of NRC can appeal to foreigners tribunals in the state and prove they are citizens.

Police in Meghalaya have also apprehended as many as 17 Nigerian nationals between September 13 and September 18 who had come illegally via Tripura and Assam after flying to Dhaka.

Among others, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had also expressed apprehensions that the over 1.9 million people out of the NRC in Assam may try to enter Meghalaya.

A senior police official in the state said on condition of anonymity that checking was increased amid these apprehensions and taking into account past experiences. After the 2018 draft NRC list was published, the Khasi Student Union had set up check gates at the Assam-Meghalaya border to check NRC status of visitors.

“Instead of the students’ body taking over which may lead to a law and order problem, it is better that the police shored up checking,” said the senior official.

In Kolasib, the Mizoram district which borders Assam, a two senior official said strict checking is in place after the state government directive earlier this month to not issue temporary inner line permit (ILP)to those who do not have their names in the NRC. Unlike Meghalaya, visitors to Mizoram need an inner line permit.

Kolasib’s superintendent of police Vanlalfaka Ralte said between September 1 and September 16, as many as 282 inner line permit violators were caught at the five check gates on the Mizoram-Assam border in the districts and pushed back.

As many as 150 ILP violators were caught on September 2 in Kolasib, according to records.

“Strict checking is still in place on the check gates and every day there are a few people who are sent back because of lack of documents,” Kolasib’s deputy commissioner Zoengsanga said.

After the NRC list was published, state home minister Lalchamliana had said that NRC status of visitors from Assam would be checked before they are issued the temporary inner line permit.

“Mobile patrolling was being conducted in several roads where people not included in NRC could have sneaked in and the police found a few hundred of such people. They were pushed back,” a news agency quoted Lalchamliana’s statement in a public meeting on September 24.

The government in Nagaland, which also has an ILP regime for the most part of the state barring its commercial capital Dimapur, had issued instructions to the police on September 2 to strengthen check gates to prevent “any possible influx of illegal immigrants” and make sure the non-locals are not allowed without the local pass.

A senior police official in an Arunachal Pradesh district bordering Assam said they have intensified checking of ILP after the citizens’ list was published.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 09:37 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News