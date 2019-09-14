Final Assam NRC list, with 1.9 million exclusions, published online

india

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:23 IST

The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list identifying the status of all 3.1 crore applications, including 1.9 million exclusions, in Assam was published online on Saturday.

According to details made available by the state coordinator for NRC, a total of 19,06,657 applicants, of the 32.9 million who had applied to be included in the list that identifies Indian citizens and weeds out illegal immigrants, failed to make the final cut. .

A detention centre for the 1.9 million people left out of the final NRC list is under construction in Goalpara district’s West Matia area in Assam.

Those left out of the list, which was updated after 68 years, were given 120 days on August 31 to approach the Foreigners’ Tribunals for review. Over 200 new tribunals have been set up across the state for this purpose. To accommodate the disenfranchised persons, temporary detention camps have been set up across the state.

Some of the excluded people found themselves out of the final version of the NRC published last month after years of efforts aimed at ending a four-decade movement against illegal immigrants.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 11:13 IST