Hurun India Rich List 2023: Mukesh Ambani tops list; Gautam Adani is second

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani overtook Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani in the latest wealth rankings of the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023 released on Tuesday.

Ambani’s wealth has risen to ₹ 808,700 crore, up 2% in comparison to last year. (Reuters file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ambani’s wealth has risen to ₹808,700 crore, up 2% in comparison to last year.

Adani’s wealth was estimated at ₹474,800 crore, down by 57%.

Also Read: Hurun Global 500 List 2022: Reliance most-valued Indian company, India jumps to 5th

The third spot was retained by 82-year-old Pune-based Cyrus S Poonawalla and family, promoters of Serum Institute of India, whose turnover was estimated at ₹278,500 crore, up 36% compared to last year.

Shiv Nadar ( ₹228,900 crore) and London-based Gopichand Hinduja ( ₹1,76,500 crore) took the fourth and fifth spot respectively.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ chairman Dilip Shanghvi ( ₹1,64,300 crore) took the sixth spot.