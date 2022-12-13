Hurun Global 500 List 2022: Reliance most-valued Indian company, India jumps to 5th | All you need to know

As many as twenty Indian companies are now among the 500 most-valued firms in the world, according to the 2022 Hurun Global 500 list, with India improving its position to fifth, up four spots from the previous edition.

In 2021, as many as eight Indian companies were listed by Hurun Global 500, a list of the 500 most-valued, non-state controlled firms in the world.

Meanwhile, describing the Hurun Global 500 entrants as the ‘backbone of the world economy,’ Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman and chief researcher of the Hurun Report, said, “Together, these 500 companies had combined sales of $21.6 trillion, which is bigger than the GDP of China and India, and employed 43 million staff, equivalent to the working population of Germany.”

Here's all you need to know:

(1.) Ranked 34, the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is the most-valued Indian company globally. As per Hurun Global 500, RIL has a valuation of $202 billion.

(2.) RIL is followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which is at 65. TCS has a valuation of $139 billion.

(3.) HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector bank, is the third most-valued Indian firm globally. With a valuation of $97 billion, it came at 97.

(4.) Four companies controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani also made it to the list, and for the first time. These are Adani Enterprises ($46 billion), Adani Transmission ($44 billion), Adani Total Gas ($43 billion), and Adani Green Energy ($40 billion).

(5.) Of the Indian firms on the list, eleven are headquartered in Mumbai, and four in Ahmedabad. The others are based in New Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

(6.) The countries ahead of India are the United States (260 companies; 243 in 2021), China (35; 47), Japan (28; 30), and the United Kingdom (21; 24). India is tied with Canada next.

(7.) Globally, New York is the base for 31 firms (28 in 2021) and tops the list. Tokyo is next with 16 (17 in 2021), followed by London (15; 17), Paris (13; 14), and Mumbai.

(8.) Apple is the most-valued company in the world, followed by Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, United Health Group, Johnson & Johnson, Exxon Mobil, and Visa, respectively.

