Hyderabad girl receives Microsoft job offer with salary package of 2 crore

A student from Hyderabad bagged a job in the American tech giant Microsoft with an annual package of ₹2 crore. According to her Linkedin profile, Deepthi Narkuti will be working as a Software Development Engineer at Grade-2 in Microsoft's headquarter office in Seattle.

Narkuti recently completed her MS at the University of Florida. During the placement, she also received an offer from Goldman Sachs and Amazon. Among the 300 candidates who have also received the job offer from Microsoft, Narukuti received the highest package.

Before this, she was working at JP Morgan as a software engineer. She resigned from the American investment bank three years ago and came to the US for further studies.

In her about section on Linkedin, Narkuti said that she loves coding and "strongly believes that technology can greatly help in solving day to day problems." "It thereby creates a significant impact in transforming the lives of the people," she also wrote.

Narkuti completed her graduation from the Osmania College of Engineering in Hyderabad and her father is a forensic expert in the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.

Her father's colleague and an IPS officer, Anjani Kumar took to Twitter to congratulate Narkuti. "Deepti daughter of our officer Dr Venkanna got a job offer of ₹2 crore in the USA. A matter of pride and encouragement for all of us," he wrote on Twitter.

Interestingly, she was also with Microsoft for a period of one year from June 2014 to June 2015. Narkuti was working as a student associate at that time.