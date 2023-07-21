Hyderabad man ends up losing 6,000 for boarding Vande Bharat to urinate

A man from Hyderabad ended up losing ₹6,000 for using the Vande Bharat Express train toilet at Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati railway station, India Today reported.

As a result of boarding the train without a valid ticket, Qadir had to pay a fine of ₹ 1,020.(File/ PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: ‘You want us to decide?’: SC to man seeking Vande Bharat stop at Kerala's Tirur

Abdul Qadir, a native of Hyderabad, was on his way to Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli with his wife and eight-year-old son. They had arrived in Bhopal and were about to board a train to Singrauli.

Qadir was at the railway platform when he felt the urgent need to urinate but couldn’t find any restroom nearby. He got on the Indore-bound Vande Bharat train, which had just stopped at the station, to use its washroom.

However, when he came out of the train's toilet, he realised that the train doors were locked and it had started moving from the platform.

A worried Qadir attempted to get help from the police officers and three ticket collectors stationed in various coaches, but they all told him that only the driver could open the doors. However, he was stopped when he tried to approach the driver.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a result of boarding the train without a valid ticket, Qadir had to pay a fine of ₹1,020. When the train arrived in Ujjain, he paid an additional ₹750 for a bus ticket to Bhopal to reach his stranded family.

Meanwhile, his family decided to skip the Singrauli-bound Dakshin Express and they were worried about him. They did not use the tickets worth ₹4,000 which they had reserved for their trip which resulted in Abdul ending up losing almost ₹6,000 for using the Vande Bharat restroom, the report added.

Qadir, however alleged that his family had to go through the ordeal due to the absence of an emergency system on the semi-high speed trains and believes that the incident highlighted the flaws in the emergency system of the train.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Vande Bharat Express trains now operational on 25 routes in India. See full list

Responding to the allegations, Subedar Singh, the PRO of the Bhopal Railway Division, said that an announcement is made before the Vande Bharat train commences the journey, indicating which direction the doors will open and that the doors are being locked. These safety measures are taken on the train to prevent accidents and ensure the well-being of passengers.

Singh further stated that the Vande Bharat train can only be stopped after receiving orders from higher authorities, the report added.