Hyderabad man pronounces triple talaq to his wife for irregular teeth

india

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:49 IST

An auto-rickshaw driver in Hyderabad allegedly divorced his wife by pronouncing triple talaq within four months of their marriage on grounds that she had irregular teeth, police said.

Mohammad Mustafa (36), of Hasan Nagar colony on the outskirts of Hyderabad, who married Ruksana Begum (25) of Kushaiguda on June 27 this year, is absconding.

According to a complaint lodged by Ruksana with the Kushaiguda police on October 26, Mustafa pronounced “triple talaq” twice – first on October 1 at her residence and again on October 12 over phone, on the pretext that she had irregular teeth. He and his parents had also tortured her demanding more dowry, she complained.

The Kushaiguda police registered a case against Mustafa on Friday under Section 498 A of the Indian Penal Code, besides under Dowry Prohibition Act and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. “The accused is absconding. We are on the lookout for him. The investigation is on,” Kushaiguda inspector K Chandrasekhar said.

Ruksana’s cousin Md Khadeer told Hindustan Times that within a week after the marriage, her in-laws had started harassing her for more dowry while Mustafa insulted her saying he did not like her because of her ugly teeth.

“Ruksana’s father passed away long ago and her mother had to struggle a lot to solemnize her daughter’s marriage. She gave Rs 5 lakh towards dowry, apart from a motor bike to Mustafa. Yet, Ruksana’s in-laws were not satisfied,” Khadeer said.

Unable to bear the harassment from her in-laws, Ruksana returned to her mother’s home on July 29. “She filed a complaint with the local police at Rajendranagar, but they tried to bring about a compromise. Mustafa said he would take her back to his home,” he said.

On October 1, Mustafa came to her house and pronounced triple talaq, saying he did not want her because of her crooked teeth. “He did not relent despite repeated appeals. He repeated the triple talaq over phone on October 12,” Khadeer said.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 18:49 IST