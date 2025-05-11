Menu Explore
Hyderabad hospital CEO caught buying cocaine worth 5 lakh, arrested: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 11, 2025 12:31 PM IST

The Raidurgam police arrested the doctor, along with the delivery person, and seized from them 53 grams of cocaine, ₹10,000 cash, and two cell phones. 

The CEO of Hyderabad's Omega Hospital, Dr Namrata Chigurupati, was arrested after she was allegedly caught buying cocaine from a Mumbai-based supplier. She and the deliveryman allegedly possessed 53 grams of cocaine at the time of the arrest.

Omega Hospital CEO Dr Namrata Chigurupati reportedly placed the cocaine order on WhatsApp and paid <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh for the drugs. (omegahospitals.com)
Omega Hospital CEO Dr Namrata Chigurupati reportedly placed the cocaine order on WhatsApp and paid 5 lakh for the drugs. (omegahospitals.com)

According to news agency PTI, based on credible information, a team of Raidurgam police caught the doctor and the man when he was handing over to her a packet of cocaine in her car near a restaurant on May 8.

Dr Namrata reportedly ordered the drugs from the Mumbai-based supplier, identified as Vansh Dhakkar, over WhatsApp and paid 5 lakh for it on May 4.

When Dhakkar's aide Balakrishna was delivering the drugs, that's when the police caught hold of him and the doctor, NDTV reported.

ALSO READ | High-value drugs like cocaine now being smuggled more through air route: DRI

"A medical practitioner, Namrata, had ordered drugs from Vansh in Mumbai, who was known to her. A person called Balakrishna then came to supply (drugs) and handed them over to her at Raidurgam," senior police official Venkanna said.

He further said that along with 53 grams of cocaine, police also seized from them 10,000 cash and two cell phones.

Cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered against Namrata and Balakrishna, Venkanna said, adding that the duo have been sent to judicial custody.

The doctor, who was allegedly addicted to drugs, confessed during interrogation that she had spent around 70 lakhs on drugs over some time.

ALSO READ | Two arrested with 10kg heroin, 1-lakh drug money in Amritsar

According to a report from The Hindu, the police collected a sample of the cocaine and sent it to the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis and examination. The Raidurgam police are also looking for another person, who is allegedly a local peddler involved in the drug trade.

Recently, seizures made by the Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have indicated that narcotics-trafficking syndicates are now using air routes to smuggle high-value contraband like cocaine.

From April 2024 to March 2025, the DRI's Mumbai unit seized more than 18 kilograms of foreign-origin cocaine estimated to be around 180 crore in 12 separate cases, HT reported.

