Two arrested with 10kg heroin, 1-lakh drug money in Amritsar

The counter-intelligence (CI) wing of Punjab Police in Amritsar has busted an international narco-smuggling module being operated by foreign-based smuggler Jassa with the arrest of his two India-based operatives. Police recovered 10 kg heroin and ₹ 1 lakh drug money in Amritsar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The police have also recovered 10kg heroin and ₹1-lakh drug money from their possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpinder Singh, a resident of Indra Colony, Majitha Road, Amritsar, and Sajan, a resident of Chak Mishri Khan in Amritsar. Police teams have also seized their motorcycle (PB-02-EM-2025), which was used for smuggling the contraband.

Yadav said Jassa, who is a foreign-based drug and weapons smuggler, is wanted in multiple cases under the NDPS Act and Arms Act registered at Police Station SSOC Amritsar.

This is third module being operated by Jassa that has been busted by the CI Amritsar in last 10 days. Earlier, an aide of Jassa, identified as Abhishek, was arrested with seven pistols and ₹1.5 lakh, and few days after, police teams recovered 5kg heroin from the hideout of Jassa’s absconding associate identified as Jodhbir Singh alias Jodha.

Sharing operation details, the DGP said that acting on reliable input the police apprehended the accused, who were on their motorcycle near Escort Hospital in Amritsar. During their search, 10kg heroin and ₹1 lakh drug money was recovered, he added.