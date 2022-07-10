Hyderabad police inspector rapes woman at gunpoint, held

Telangana Police on Sunday arrested an inspector for allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint on the outskirts of the city. He was absconding since Friday, the night of the incident, and was suspended from service on Saturday, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the officials, the incident happened under the Vanasthalipuram police station limits of the Rachakonda police commissionerate in the wee hours of Friday.

The inspector, identified as K Nageshwar Rao, station house officer of Marredpally police station, was suspended by Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand based on a complaint lodged by the woman on Friday night. Rao was on the run soon after the incident but surrendered himself to the police late on Sunday, senior officials said.

“A special police team comprising SOT & Vanasthalipuram Police of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate has taken Inspector K.Nageshwar Rao into custody on 10/07/22 at 2030 hrs, who is involved in a crime number 875/2022 U/s 452, 376(2), 307, 448, 365 IPC, Sec 30 Arms Act of PS Vanasthalipuram. He is being questioned. ACP Vansthalipuram is investigating this case,” a statement from Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat said on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday night, Bhagawat informed that the Vanasthalipuram police registered a case against Rao under sections 452 (criminal trespass), 376(2) (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 448 (house-trespass) and 365 (abduction) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 30 (punishment for contravention of license or rule) of Arms Act 1959 and initiated an investigation.

According to the woman’s complaint, the taskforce police registered a petty case against her husband in 2018, which was investigated by Rao. Later, the accused inspector hired the husband, who came out on bail, at his farmhouse on the city outskirts as a worker, Bhagawat said.

A few days ago, the inspector forcibly brought the woman to his agricultural land without her husband’s knowledge and tried to assault her sexually. She escaped and informed the same to her husband. He called up Rao and threatened that he would lodge a complaint with higher officials and would tell his family members, the commissioner’s statement said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though the inspector apologised to the couple and settled the matter, he developed a grouse against them. Later, Rao sent some of his subordinates to the couple’s house, who took the husband to the task force office. There, Rao beat him up, placed some packets of ganja in his packet and took pictures, threatening to book him under the Narcotics Act, the statement said.

On the intervening night of July 7 and 8, the inspector trespassed into the complainant’s house in Vanasthalipuram, beat her and raped her at gunpoint. When her husband reached there, the inspector assaulted him with a stick and hit him on the head with his revolver. He threatened that the husband would be booked in the narcotics case and the wife in a brothel case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, he took the couple in his car and drove them towards Ibrahimpatnam. On their way, the car met with an accident at Ibrahimpatnam Lake in the early hours of Friday.

“The couple escaped from the accident spot and lodged a complaint with the Vanasthalipuram police,” the Rachakonda police commissioner said in his statement.

The victim was sent to the local hospital for a medical examination. The special teams collected useful clues at the scene of the offence for analysis by the forensic laboratories, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON