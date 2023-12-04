Two IAF pilots killed in Pilatus trainer aircraft crash in Hyderabad

Two Indian Air Force pilots lost their lives after a Pilatus training aircraft crashed in Hyderabad, confirmed the IAF. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

A Pilatus trainer aircraft crashed in Hyderabad, killing two IAF pilots (Representative image)

The Indian Air Force on Monday confirmed that two IAF pilots, one instructor and one cadet, succumbed to their fatal injuries after their Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft met with an accident today morning.

While both the pilots passed away, there was no damage to any civil life or property. The air force has further launched a probe to determine the cause of the aircraft crash.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his anguish at the Pilatus plane crash near Hyderabad. Taking to X, he said, “Anguished by this accident near Hyderabad. It is deeply saddening that two pilots have lost their lives. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families.”

Indian Air Force said that a Court of Inquiry will be launched to determine the cause of the plane crash. The two IAF pilots were completing a routine training sortie from the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Visuals from the IAF plane crash site show the Pilatus PC 7 Mk II ablaze in an empty stretch of land, with people attempting to get the bodies of the pilots out.

About Pilatus PC 7 aircraft

The Pilatus PC-7 Turbo Trainer Mk II is a tandem seat training aircraft with low wings and basic training functions. The aircraft is manufactured in Switzerland by the company Pilatus Aircraft.

Since 2008, there have been five accidents and plane crashes involving the Pilatus PC-7 Turbo Trainer, with multiple casualties.

The Indian Air Force had purchased 78 of Pilatus-made training aircrafts to induct in the IAF, but now have canceled the order for 38 planes, replacing the same with the indigenously made HAL-HTT 40 trainer aircrafts.

